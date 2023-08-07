The USAEL Launches Nation’s First Elementary Esports Program

Journey through time and explore ancient cultures with the creative world of Minecraft™.

Impart vital computer science knowledge to students, from coding to safeguarding personal data.

Teach the fundamentals of esports, everything students will need to explore the industry.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Academic Esports League (USAEL) has released a cross-disciplinary curriculum designed to seamlessly blend the excitement of gaming with enriching educational experiences for elementary students. Brand new for 2023, Elementary Esports with USAEL includes three engaging courses that create a dynamic and holistic learning journey for elementary students. Also included are opportunities for national competitions, embedded SEL, inter-school community game and STEM nights.

“The USAEL’s new ‘Through The Ages With Minecraft’ course provides an innovative way to teach critical skills to students,” said Adam Rosen, CEO of Rally Cry. “In-classroom curriculum alongside structured competitions offers an amazing way to harness the power of gaming to bridge in-classroom and extracurricular education in a fun, educational, and structured environment.”

The bundled curriculum is aimed to help educators channel students’ passion for video games into improved academic performance, enhanced social-emotional learning, and future readiness. Computer Science Essentials equips students with essential skills for the digital age with lessons on the fundamentals of computer science, digital citizenship, and cyber safety to foster a strong foundation for success in a world changed by technology. Pathway Esports merges gaming with a unique opportunity to learn, collaborate, and thrive. Lessons cover productive gaming habits, the importance of social-emotional skills like teamwork and communications, and explore various career pathways in STEM. Through the Ages With Minecraft is an immersive experience that takes students on a captivating journey through human history with the help of custom Minecraft worlds. Integrating the science of reading and focusing on social studies, students explore cultures from various eras, engage in interactive history lessons, and participate in creative building competitions.

Elementary Esports with USAEL is supported by full professional development and year-round program support, empowering educators to deliver engaging and effective lessons without needing to be subject-matter experts. The program also offers exciting student opportunities, including Minecraft build competitions and enriching community events that foster collaboration and creativity.

For more information about the program, please visit www.usacademicesports.com/elementary-esports.

USAEL | Elementary Esports: Through the Ages with Minecraft™

About

We transform students' passions into real-world success. Our standards-based curriculum uses a research-backed approach to instruction to generate student engagement. We provide exciting computer programming, esports, and STEM curriculum that combines critical thinking with project-based learning.

