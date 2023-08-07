MORE THAN $30.6 MILLION PAID IN TENNESSEE LOTTERY PRIZES LAST WEEK

Back

KINGSPORT/NASHVILLE/OLD HICKORY – Last week was especially lucky for Tennessee Lottery players, who were paid a total of more than $30.6 million in prizes.

One such winner was Jonathan S., a grocery store manager in Kingsport, who said he “nearly threw his ticket away” before double-checking it with a Lottery retailer and learning he’d won $1 million.

“I was the only customer in the store, and there were tears in my eyes,” he told Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul, who presented Jonathan and his family an oversized ceremonial check. Jonathan won by playing a Millionaire Jumbo Bucks instant ticket, which he purchased at Midfield Market, 1600 Fairview Ave. in Kingsport.

The excitement of winning was also in the air for Eric P., a forecast analyst in Nashville, who won a $920,000 jackpot playing the Tennessee Lottery’s Tennessee Cash drawing-style game.

“I’m blessed and thankful,” he told Ms. Paul when accepting his prize with his wife by his side. “We’re going to be very purposeful and will put it to good use.”

The lucky Tennessee Cash ticket was purchased at Draks Oil, 731 Harding Place in Nashville.

And finally, Erik S. of Old Hickory, was thrilled to win $10,000 playing Mega Millions for what he said was only his “second or third time.”

“Something told me to play that day … this kind of thing just doesn’t happen to me!” he said with a big grin. That ticket, which matched four of five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Aug. 1 drawing, was purchased at Mapco Express, 4711 Andrew Jackson Pkwy., in Old Hickory.

The Mega Millions game continues to make headlines across the country, with a $1.55 billion jackpot for the drawing tomorrow, August 8, 2023.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $19.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.