Proactive Dealer Solutions Appoints Pat Reininger as CEO
The need to deliver a best-in-class customer experience while reducing costs is a challenge Proactive Dealer Solutions is uniquely positioned to help solve”HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Dealer Solutions, a provider of integrated SaaS and consulting services to a range of clients including OEM, enterprise dealer groups, and single-store solutions serving the automotive, RV, marine, and Powersports industries, today announced the appointment of Pat Reininger as Chief Executive Officer. Jason Beckett will continue in his role as President and Chief Operating Officer, focusing on driving further product innovation and operational excellence.
— Pat Reininger, CEO
"I'm excited to welcome Pat to our leadership team. His exceptional global automotive track record, leadership expertise, and customer-centric focus make him ideally suited to lead Proactive Dealer Solutions into our next chapter of growth in his position as CEO,” said Jason Beckett Proactive Dealer Solutions President and Chief Operating Officer.
Reininger has over 25 years of global automotive industry experience spanning dealer retail, manufacturing, and supplier partners specializing in CX SaaS, AI, and data technology. He has an executive leadership background that spans general management, sales and marketing, revenue growth, and transformation across global markets and industry segments.
Before joining Proactive Dealer Solutions, Reininger held key leadership roles within Cox Automotive, Affinitiv, Experian Automotive, R. L. Polk, and Chrysler Canada. He has also had domestic and international assignments in the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
“Pat's deep industry knowledge, passion for solving complex customer problems, and building high-performing teams will help him unlock market opportunities and further position Proactive Dealer Solutions as the trusted partner in the industry,” Beckett added.
Reininger holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Windsor, Windsor, Ontario. He will be based out of Charlotte, NC.
“I’m excited to be joining such a strong team at this critical time in the industry. The need to deliver a best-in-class customer experience while reducing costs is a challenge Proactive Dealer Solutions is uniquely positioned to help solve,” Reininger stated.
Proactive Dealer Solutions is known for helping customers maximize their potential by turning mishandled opportunities into opportunities for growth. Two examples of differentiation include:
• Expertise in Modern Retail: Proactive’s team of Performance Coaches work in-dealership and virtually to build top-performing dealership teams through Modern Retail training which focuses on delivering exceptional customer experiences (CX) and lead management best practices. (https://www.proactivedealersolutions.com)
• Product Innovation: Innovative solutions including Brooke.ai, automotive's first Generative AI-driven Digital Voice Assistant built specifically for service scheduling, improve CX while reducing cost. Leveraging proprietary historical data from millions of real voice conversations within the automotive industry and applying Natural Language Understanding ensures that Brooke.ai delivers a personal, professional, and accurate experience every time. (https://www.brooke.ai)
About Proactive Dealer Solutions:
Proactive Dealer Solutions helps dealers and OEMs connect and convert more leads, and increase customer loyalty and revenue for both fixed and variable ops. Founded in 2001, Proactive Dealer Solutions quickly became known as the authority in the Business Development concept and is an industry disruptor in the space, establishing more than 4,000 BDCs across the US and Canada. Pioneers in BDC activity and performance tracking software, the company continues to evolve as the leading customer experience (CX) solutions provider in today's competitive marketplace.
