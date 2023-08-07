Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s public schedule – Week of Aug. 7-11, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Aug. 7 – 11, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Aug. 7

8 a.m. Speak at Congressional staff briefing

Location: Salt Lake City Marriott

9 a.m. Meet with Pat Jones, Women’s Leadership Institute

Location: Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Rampton Room

11 a.m. Meet with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems

Location: Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Host staff Summer Appreciation Night

Location: Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Aug. 8

8:20 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson

Location: Governor’s Office

9 a.m. Meet with Margaret Busse, Department of Commerce

Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Aug. 9

11:15 a.m. Speak at American Gas Association meeting

Location: Pendry Park City

1:30 p.m. Interview with “A Braver Way” podcast

Location: Virtual meeting

6 p.m. Meet with Utah Board of Higher Education

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Aug. 10

No public meetings

Friday, Aug. 11

6 p.m. Speak at JP Morgan Chase Celebrating 100 Years event

Location: Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Aug. 7 – 11, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Aug. 7

8:15 a.m. Speak at 16th Annual ISAC Meeting

Location: 555 S Main St, Salt Lake City

9:45 a.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Rampton Room

11:15 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Host staff Summer Appreciation Night

Location: Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Aug. 8

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Interview with KUTV

Location: 299 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City

10:30 a.m. Meet with CISA election security lead Cait Conley

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Meet with Nubia Peña, Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

5:30 p.m. Interview with KUTV

Location: 299 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Aug. 9

No public meetings

Thursday, Aug. 10

12 p.m. Attend Utah Valley Magazine Women’s Lunch

Location: Provo

Friday, Aug. 11

No public meetings

###