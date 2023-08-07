Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s public schedule – Week of Aug. 7-11, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Aug. 7 – 11, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Aug. 7
8 a.m. Speak at Congressional staff briefing
Location: Salt Lake City Marriott
9 a.m. Meet with Pat Jones, Women’s Leadership Institute
Location: Governor’s Office
9:45 a.m. Meet with senior advisors
Location: Rampton Room
11 a.m. Meet with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems
Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host staff Summer Appreciation Night
Location: Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Aug. 8
8:20 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson
Location: Governor’s Office
9 a.m. Meet with Margaret Busse, Department of Commerce
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Aug. 9
11:15 a.m. Speak at American Gas Association meeting
Location: Pendry Park City
1:30 p.m. Interview with “A Braver Way” podcast
Location: Virtual meeting
6 p.m. Meet with Utah Board of Higher Education
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Aug. 10
No public meetings
Friday, Aug. 11
6 p.m. Speak at JP Morgan Chase Celebrating 100 Years event
Location: Utah’s Hogle Zoo
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Aug. 7 – 11, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Aug. 7
8:15 a.m. Speak at 16th Annual ISAC Meeting
Location: 555 S Main St, Salt Lake City
9:45 a.m. Meet with senior advisors
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host staff Summer Appreciation Night
Location: Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Aug. 8
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Interview with KUTV
Location: 299 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City
10:30 a.m. Meet with CISA election security lead Cait Conley
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with Nubia Peña, Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
5:30 p.m. Interview with KUTV
Location: 299 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Aug. 9
No public meetings
Thursday, Aug. 10
12 p.m. Attend Utah Valley Magazine Women’s Lunch
Location: Provo
Friday, Aug. 11
No public meetings
###