Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s public schedule – Week of Aug. 7-11, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Aug. 7 – 11, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Aug. 7 

8 a.m.              Speak at Congressional staff briefing 

Location:         Salt Lake City Marriott 

9 a.m.              Meet with Pat Jones, Women’s Leadership Institute 

Location:         Governor’s Office 

9:45 a.m.         Meet with senior advisors 

Location:         Rampton Room 

11 a.m.             Meet with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems 

Location:         Governor’s Office 

6 p.m.              Host staff Summer Appreciation Night 

Location:         Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Aug. 8

8:20 a.m.         Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson 

Location:         Governor’s Office 

9 a.m.              Meet with Margaret Busse, Department of Commerce

Location:         Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Aug. 9 

11:15 a.m.        Speak at American Gas Association meeting

Location:         Pendry Park City 

1:30 p.m.         Interview with “A Braver Way” podcast

Location:         Virtual meeting 

6 p.m.              Meet with Utah Board of Higher Education

Location:         Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Aug. 10  

No public meetings 

Friday, Aug. 11 

6 p.m.               Speak at JP Morgan Chase Celebrating 100 Years event

Location:         Utah’s Hogle Zoo 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Aug. 7 – 11, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Aug. 7 

8:15 a.m.         Speak at 16th Annual ISAC Meeting

Location:         555 S Main St, Salt Lake City

9:45 a.m.         Meet with senior advisors 

Location:         Rampton Room

11:15 a.m.       Meet with elections team

Location:         Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m.         Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location:         Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m.              Meet with general counsel

Location:         Lieutenant Governor’s Office

6 p.m.              Host staff Summer Appreciation Night 

Location:         Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Aug. 8

8:15 a.m.          Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location:         Rampton Room

9:30 a.m.          Interview with KUTV

Location:         299 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City

10:30 a.m.       Meet with CISA election security lead Cait Conley

Location:         Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m.         Meet with Nubia Peña, Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs 

Location:         Lieutenant Governor’s Office

5:30 p.m.         Interview with KUTV

Location:         299 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Aug. 9 

No public meetings

Thursday, Aug. 10  

12 p.m.            Attend Utah Valley Magazine Women’s Lunch

Location:         Provo

Friday, Aug. 11 

No public meetings

