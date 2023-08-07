1health Unveils "Workflow Journey Builder" – Revolutionizing Healthcare Workflow Management
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At 1health, we believe in making healthcare more efficient and accessible. One of our missions is empowering healthcare providers to frictionlessly manage complex processes with an unwavering focus on patient care. To realize this mission, we strive to build products that genuinely move that needle.
Today, we're thrilled to unveil our newest feature set, "Workflow Journey Builder". This innovative toolset was designed and developed to enable healthcare professionals to streamline and customize their test ordering workflow policies and patient journeys. It serves as a response to the often complex, fragmented systems that labs, clinicians and administrators are challenged to navigate when delivering patient care.
We developed the "Workflow Journey Builder" to enable users to create, customize, and manage workflows using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. It allows professionals to assign specific workflow steps to other organizations, people, or even AI systems, providing unprecedented flexibility and efficiency. Each step can be personalized with notifications and web-hooks, ensuring everyone stays connected and informed throughout the process. Furthermore, required data entry per step keeps documentation thorough and consistent.
Built with our users in mind, the "Workflow Journey Builder" features a full-page design for a more intuitive user experience. An overview of the entire journey, visible at a glance, details personal action items for each order, thereby simplifying prioritization and task management. And with features like one-click notifications, printable PDFs, and action item completion, we're confident that this toolset will bring substantial value to our users.
In essence, the "Workflow Journey Builder" provides a robust framework to efficiently manage healthcare workflows. But it's more than just a set of tools. It's a testament to our commitment to transform how healthcare is delivered by making cross-organizational workflows more manageable, efficient, and patient-focused.
About 1health:
1health is a leading healthcare technology company that simplifies complex processes through intelligent automation. Our cloud-based platform empowers healthcare organizations to improve efficiency, patient care, and financial health. By integrating cutting-edge technology with user-centered design, we strive to revolutionize the healthcare industry.
For more information visit www.1health.io
Yasmin Hariri
