Date: January 23, 2020

Wells Fargo workers may be eligible for benefits under Trade Adjustment Assistance program

IOWA – Workers of Wells Fargo, including workers whose wages were reported through Aerotek, Apple One, Randstad, Robert Half International, Talent Bridge Network, Disys, Palmer Group, KForce, Cognizant, Deloitte, Cap Gemeni and Infosys Inc., who were engaged in activities related to underwriting and home preservation, claim submissions, mortgage modifications, compliance and support, banking lines of business, technology testing controls, meeting and event contract and support and architecture solutions may be eligible for benefits under the federal Trade Adjustment Assistance Reauthorization Act of 2015 (TAARA 2015). A petition filed on behalf of workers of Wells Fargo, including workers whose wages were reported through the above named companies, was certified by the U.S. Department of Labor on January 2, 2020.

The petition covers periods of unemployment occurring on or after January 2, 2018 through January 2, 2022. Under the TAARA 2015 Act, displaced workers may be eligible for benefits such as training, job search and relocation assistance, and Health Coverage Tax Credit (HCTC). For additional information on the HCTC, they can visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov/HCTC.

If workers have exhausted their cash benefits under other state and federal unemployment compensation programs, they could be eligible for additional weekly benefits equivalent to the amount they were receiving under other programs. To receive Trade Readjustment Allowance (TRA) benefits, workers must enroll in training within 26 weeks of the certification date or their last qualifying separation or a waiver of the training requirement must be granted by the Unemployment Insurance Bureau at Iowa Workforce Development.

Wells Fargo was also certified for Reemployment Trade Adjustment Assistance (RTAA). Employees who are 50 years of age and older, who obtain full time employment after their separation from the affected employer, may be eligible for training and allowances under the RTAA program.

All potentially eligible workers will be notified within 2-3 weeks and worker informational meetings will be scheduled to explain the benefits and rights of the affected workers.

Workers who may be eligible for the benefits under TAARA 2015 may contact their local IowaWORKS office at www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/contact, or learn more about the Trade Adjustment Assistance program at www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/trade-act-assistance

