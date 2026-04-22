Coming Soon: National Apprenticeship Week

Registered Apprenticeship (RA) continues to be leading model for building careers across Iowa's workforce, and it's time to celebrate! The Iowa Office of Apprenticeship (IOA) invites all RA program sponsors to join us in recognizing National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), April 26–May 2, 2026.

National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration bringing together employers, industry leaders, labor organizations, community-based organizations, workforce partners, educators, and government agencies. Together, we recognize the critical role Registered Apprenticeship programs play in meeting industry workforce needs and supporting the development of a highly skilled American workforce.

Plan a #NAW2026 celebration or event for your organization

We encourage all sponsors to take a moment throughout the week of April 26–May 2, 2026 , to celebrate your Registered Apprenticeship program!

, to celebrate your Registered Apprenticeship program! Submit your event(s) or celebrations through the ApprenticeshipUSA Event Submission Form. This ensures Iowa events are shared with our federal partners and helps us maintain a statewide record of NAW activities.

Virtual Panel on Registered Apprenticeship with the Iowa Apprenticeship Council

Join the Iowa Apprenticeship Council in a virtual panel discussion about Registered Apprenticeships in Iowa.

This virtual Zoom webinar , taking place on Tuesday, April 28 at 11:00 a.m., will feature Iowa Apprenticeship Council members sharing their industry insights and RA expertise. The conversation will explore the current state of RA in Iowa and will be moderated by State Apprenticeship Director Dane Sulentic.

Apprenticeship Success Stories

Future Lineman from across the Midwest are learning the tools of the trade in Indianola, Iowa, at the Missouri Valley Lineman Apprenticeship Program. Take a look at how the facility makes learning a hands-on experience for Registered Apprentices, and how the program can help Iowans reach their career goals without college debt.

Take a look back at previous celebrations for National Apprenticeship Week, including when Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship visited Broadlawns Medical Center, speaking with apprentices about their experience and how Registered Apprenticeship programs have even changed lives for some.

Just 30 minutes from downtown Des Moines, IA, more than 100 apprentices are busy training across several different career fields at the MidAmerican Energy Company's Training Center for Excellence, a campus dedicated to modern learning for Registered Apprenticeship. From climbing power lines to investigating gas leaks, apprentices are able to gain hands-on, real-world experience in a controlled setting. Take a tour of the state-of-the-art facility and hear from one program participant who says you’re never too old to start a new career.

More on the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship

Gain access to critical information about current RA programs across Iowa, RA program data, and more. Visit the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship website today.