Iowa Awards $3.25 Million in Apprenticeship Grants to Help Advance Future Careers

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: April 27, 2026

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF) (128.71 KB) .pdf

Awards support 70 programs across the workforce, including those in high-demand occupations.

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa is announcing new grant awards today for Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs that are supporting the development of new careers across the economy, including programs that are active in many of the state’s high demand occupations.

In total, over $3.25 million is being awarded to over 70 program sponsors through two state grants, both of which are designed to sustain and grow RA programs as employers train the next generation of Iowa’s workforce.

The Iowa Apprenticeship Act (84E) provides funding for training or ongoing costs within any active RA program in the state.

The Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Development Program (84F) specifically provides funding for sponsors who create a new RA program in an eligible high-demand occupation or add a high-demand occupation to their existing program.

Grant funds are being awarded through the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship (IOA), the office that oversees and administers more than 900 apprenticeship programs that host more than 9,200 active apprentices across the state. Fiscal Year 2025 marked the first full year of the IOA’s existence. Alongside improved training, compliance, and technical assistance, these grant programs are another tool that helps support the long-term success of RA in Iowa.

“Whether we are supporting the creation of new programs or sustaining longstanding programs, Iowa has demonstrated its commitment to Registered Apprenticeships – a proven model for developing a skilled workforce while providing students the opportunity to earn while they learn,” said Governor Reynolds. “Iowa’s investment in Registered Apprenticeships demonstrates our commitment to supporting alternative career pathways in high-quality training programs in high-demand occupations because we recognize the value they provide to our state.”

The grant awards are being announced during National Apprenticeship Week (April 26-May 2, 2026), which includes a celebration of events and stories to highlight the value of RA programs in the workforce.

“Registered Apprenticeship programs continue to be successful options for Iowans looking to develop new skills, at any point in their lives,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director, Iowa Workforce Development. “Today’s grant awards help employers create and sustain high-quality training programs and help Iowans find new and exciting pathways into high-paying and secure careers.”

For more information about the programs featured in today’s awards, visit the pages below:

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