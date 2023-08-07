Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,573 in the last 365 days.

MDA Seeks Input Before 2024 Legislative Session

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is gathering ideas as the department considers proposals for the 2024 Minnesota legislative session. Farmers, food businesses, and others impacted by food and agriculture systems are invited to share policy and program suggestions.

The MDA is hosting two virtual public input sessions where people can share their ideas directly, in addition to an online form for written submissions open through September 1, 2023.

The two sessions will take place on Zoom. Participation is free, but registration is required. The sessions are scheduled for:

The next legislative session begins February 12, 2024, where the MDA may bring forward proposals to change state law. The Governor and legislature set a two-year budget in the 2023 session and may consider other additions or revisions in the 2024 session.

Information about the MDA’s mission, leadership, and responsibilities is available on our website.

###

Media Contact
Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications
651-201-6185
Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

You just read:

MDA Seeks Input Before 2024 Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more