MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference Expands to the West Coast
Welcome to the 8th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference, a premier event dedicated to advancing the field of immuno-oncology.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After seven successful annual editions in London, UK, and six inspiring conferences in Boston, MarketsandMarkets is thrilled to unveil its inaugural event on the West Coast, USA. We are excited to announce the launch of the Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference - West Coast Edition, scheduled to take place on the 8th and 9th of February 2024 in the vibrant city of San Diego, USA. This event will bring together leading experts, researchers, clinicians, and industry pioneers in the field of immuno-oncology for a two-day interactive exchange of knowledge and ideas.
With a proven track record of organizing top-notch conferences across various industries, MarketsandMarkets is dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration in the field of immuno-oncology. The Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference has become a significant platform for sharing breakthroughs, discoveries, and insights that drive advancements in cancer immunotherapy.
This West Coast edition marks a pivotal step in our journey, extending our commitment to knowledge dissemination and industry growth across new geographies. San Diego, renowned for its pioneering research institutions, biotech companies, and vibrant scientific community, provides the perfect backdrop for this event.
Participants can look forward to:
• Tailor-made Research: Engage with leading researchers and scientists as they unveil the latest advancements and breakthroughs in immuno-oncology.
• Inspirational Keynotes: Gain valuable insights from thought-provoking keynote speakers who have made significant contributions to the field.
• Interactive Workshops: Deepen your understanding of key concepts through hands-on workshops and collaborative sessions.
• Networking Opportunities: Connect with a diverse range of professionals, fostering new collaborations and partnerships.
As part of our commitment to making this groundbreaking event accessible to all, MarketsandMarkets is pleased to offer an early bird discount of 20% off the conference registration fee. Attendees can take advantage of this discount by using the code NGIOSD20 during registration.
Save the date and join us on the 8th and 9th of February 2024 at the Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference - West Coast Edition in San Diego, USA. This is your opportunity to be part of a transformative event that will shape the future of cancer immunotherapy.
About MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences
MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences is a global leader in organizing B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events. Our events provide a platform for industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts to network, share knowledge, and discuss the latest developments in their respective fields. We cover a wide range of industries, including Pharma, Healthcare, Biotechnology, Information Technology, and many more. Our events are attended by excellent delegates from around the world, including Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, startups, and more.
Our conferences are focused on delivering high-quality and informative content, and we bring together leading experts from academia, industry, and government to share insights and best practices, discuss challenges and opportunities, and explore emerging trends and technologies.
At MarketsandMarkets Conferences, we are committed to providing our attendees with the most valuable and informative experience possible. We strive to create an environment that encourages collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership, and we are dedicated to delivering events that exceed our attendees' expectations. Join us at our next conference and discover the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in your industry.
