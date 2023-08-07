Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,279 in the last 365 days.

Newington Man Killed in Single-Vehicle UTV Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Ryan Harris
NH Fish and Game
Region 3 Office
August 7, 2023

Newington, NH – On Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:09 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Troop A of a fatal UTV crash on Fox Point Road in the Town of Newington. Conservation Officers responded to the scene along with Greenland Fire, Newington Police, and Newington Fire Department. The victim, identified as Joshua Wyman, 28, of Newington, was operating a UTV with one passenger in a field when it went off the left side of the trail he was on and rolled over. The UTV rolled onto him before coming to rest.

Others on scene rushed to help Wyman, moved the UTV off of him, and immediately rendered aid. Unfortunately, Wyman succumbed to his injuries. The passenger was transported to Portsmouth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wyman was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The investigation into the exact cause of the crash is still ongoing but speed is believed to be a contributing factor. No further information available at this time.

You just read:

Newington Man Killed in Single-Vehicle UTV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more