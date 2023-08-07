Evolve School of Learning plans a ‘Ribbon Cutting Carnival’ Saturday, Aug. 12
Evolve School of Learning is hosting a "Ribbon Cutting Carnival" Saturday, Aug. 12. For details about Evolve, visit https://evolveschooloflearning.com.
Much of the Aug. 12 event will be free, organizers said. "We will be selling bracelets that give entry into the bounce house and foam party area and will include lots of other goodies and activities."

"The Ribbon Cutting is our kick-off event for what we hope to be many years of helping children in our community learn, grow and Evolve," organizers said.
— Lindsey Meyer
Much of the Aug. 12 event will be free, organizers said. “We will be selling bracelets that give entry into the bounce house and foam party area and will include lots of other goodies and activities.”
Bridging the Gap and Evolve School merchandise will also be available. Credit card and checks will be accepted; however, discounts will be given to those who use cash. Funds raised will go to support Evolve Foundation Corp. and be used to invest in playground equipment, furniture, and classroom accessories.
Opening day for the Evolve School of Learning is Monday, Aug. 14.
Featured celebrity at the carnival will be ThunderBug, the popular Tampa Bay Lightning mascot.
Vendors include: Bayshore Coffee Company, Dancing for a Difference, D ’n’ M Crafts, Experienced Autism Alliance, Farina Orthodontic Specialists, Frios Gourmet Pops, G&J’s Candyland LLC, Kelley’s Hotdogs, Mighty Creations, Plants by Debby, Tampa Foam Party, and Twin Mama Crafts.
Bird&Us Photography will capture the Ribbon Cutting Carnival’s amazing moments, so “Get your smiles ready!” organizers said, adding that “Our passion is to work with children of all abilities to help them reach their maximum potential, and bridge any gaps in deficits they may have.”
Evolve was founded after owners April Hurley and Lindsey Meyer saw a growing need in their community for a place that kids with special needs could reach their true potential. The founders were inspired by families who have struggled for years to find a school that accepted and fostered an individualized-learning approach to each child’s personal learning style.
“Evolve School of Learning sets forth high expectations for all our students and will offer a unique learning environment where every child will be able to grow, learn, and progress in a direction that best meets their needs,” organizers said.
ABOUT: Evolve School of Learning is located at 8610 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 200, in Tampa, Florida, 33637. Evolve seeks to utilize a multidisciplinary learning approach to best support children with autism, ADHD, and other mental health disabilities. For details, call (813) 816-1786 or visit https://evolveschooloflearning.com.
