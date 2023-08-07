Revolutionizing EDC Storage: VAULT 2.0 Redefines Modularity in Everyday Carry Bags

Groundbreaking design and unparalleled versatility make VAULT 2.0 the essential new product for effortless organization and mobility of EDC essentials.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- VAULT 2.0 , a groundbreaking innovation in the world of Everyday Carry (EDC) essentials, has been unveiled. This new, one-stop solution to carry necessities revolutionizes the industry with its modular design, allowing for exceptional organization, customization, and mobilization, all delivered with an effortless style.According to its designers, the unique feature of VAULT 2.0 is the reinvention of modularity. The innovative design, inspired by the organization of book pages and folders, integrates removable flex panels for unparalleled everyday carry versatility. The independently operable storage boards can seamlessly fit into various contexts, from backpacks to toolboxes, adapting to diverse scenarios with ease.The product is available in three unique sizes, each responding to different organisational demands: MiniLite, FlexPro, and MaxHaul . These versions offer expert arrangements of all essentials for quick access and a clutter-free experience. The MaxHaul, the largest in the lineup, provides a striking storage capacity, accommodating over 120 items when expanded.The compact MiniLite model attaches effortlessly to any bag's exterior, backpack strap, or belt, making it an ideal mobile companion. The medium-sized FlexPro has been engineered to provide versatility, serving as a first aid kit, toolbox, or tactical gear carrier. Lastly, the MaxHaul stands as a paramount storage solution, offering a spacious interior ideal for extended travels, large-scale transport, or as a neat storage system for essential items.The VAULT 2.0, built with high-quality 1000D ballistic nylon, YKK zippers, and a Duraflex buckle, ensures long-lasting durability. Constructed from six robust layers, the product exhibits high tear and puncture resistance, catering to the most demanding outdoor or emergency situations. With the added assurance of a lifetime warranty, VAULT 2.0 stands as a reliable solution for all EDC needs.The designers of VAULT 2.0 are dedicated EDC enthusiasts who prioritize simplicity and functionality in their designs. They extend their heartfelt gratitude for the continued support of their campaign and encourage enthusiasts to share their vision and mission as they redefine the EDC bag industry.Join the revolution and experience the transformative power of organization with VAULT 2.0 Kickstarter Campaign For more information, please visit the product landing page or contact the dedicated customer service team at pdedc@outlook.com.About VAULT 2.0VAULT 2.0 is a forward-thinking team dedicated to revolutionizing EDC bag solutions. Passionate about practical design and superior functionality, VAULT 2.0 aims to deliver high-quality products that enhance the organization and transport of everyday carry items. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media.

