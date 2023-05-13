YSMART Unveils MQ4: A New Dimension in Keychain Flashlight Design
The Revolutionary AAA Battery Flashlight that Pops-to-Light with 150 Lumens and a Magnetic Quick-Release BaseLONDON, LONDON, UK, May 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- YSMART, a leading innovator in Everyday Carry (EDC) products, today announced the launch of its newest product, the YSMART MQ4. The latest addition to the brand's popular keychain flashlight series, the MQ4 represents a paradigm shift in flashlight design, offering unmatched convenience, power, and versatility in an ultra-compact form factor.
A standout feature of the MQ4 is its unique "Pop-to-Light" functionality. The flashlight instantly turns on when detached from its magnetic base, providing immediate, powerful illumination when you need it most. This intuitive, hassle-free design eliminates the need for conventional on-off switches, offering unprecedented ease-of-use in emergency situations.
The MQ4 delivers a potent punch of light despite its small stature. Armed with 150 lumens of power, this keychain flashlight significantly outshines its competitors in terms of brightness. With a beam distance of up to 50 meters, it ensures clear visibility, making it an indispensable tool for a variety of outdoor and indoor applications.
Designed for maximum convenience, the YSMART MQ4 features a robust magnetic quick-release base. This ingenious design allows the flashlight to securely attach to any metal surface, providing hands-free illumination whenever needed. With a pulling force of 3.5kg/7.7lbs, the magnet ensures the flashlight stays put, even on the go.
What sets the MQ4 apart is its compatibility with all types of AAA batteries, a feature not commonly found in flashlights of this size. This not only increases the flashlight's utility but also ensures you can keep it powered up, no matter where your adventures take you.
Crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum or ultra-tough grade-5 titanium, the MQ4 is virtually indestructible. It's available in black matte finish for the aluminum version and in stonewashed or polished finish for the titanium version, suiting different personal styles.
The YSMART MQ4 marks the brand's eighth Kickstarter campaign. Following the success of its previous seven campaigns, which saw over 90,000 units fulfilled to more than 23,000 backers, YSMART is confident the MQ4 will be another crowd-pleaser.
