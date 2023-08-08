Hive Pro Achieves ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Certification

Hive Pro has achieved ISO 27001: 2022 Certification, Demonstrating A Continuous Commitment to Excellence in Information Security

Our journey to receiving ISO 27001:2022 certification was a testament to our company’s unwavering dedication to protecting our customers’ data and to maintaining the highest levels of security” — Anand Choudha, CEO of Hive Pro

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Pro, a pioneer in the Threat Exposure Management market, is thrilled to announce that they have successfully attained ISO 27001:2022 certification. This certification reaffirms Hive Pro’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in Information Security discipline, and in safeguarding its clients' data. By adhering to this internationally recognized standard, Hive Pro ensures that its customers that they can trust Hive Pro to safeguard their sensitive information.

ISO 27001:2022 is an internationally recognized standard that outlines the requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The associated certification process involves a comprehensive assessment of an organization's information security controls, policies, procedures, and risk management practices. By achieving this certification, Hive Pro demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, availability, authenticity, and non-repudiation of customer-sensitive data.

"Our journey to receiving ISO 27001:2022 certification was a testament to our company’s unwavering dedication to protecting our customers’ data and to maintaining the highest levels of security across our operations," said Anand Choudha, CEO of Hive Pro. "I am proud of the milestones we have accomplished as a team so far, and can assure customers and partners that we are committed to positively fostering trust in our relationship.”

Hive Pro has always prioritized the security and confidentiality of its clients' data, and the ISO 27001:2022 certification is one significant step among many to support this priority and the company's continuous efforts to enhance its security posture.

About Hive Pro, Inc.

The Hive Pro Threat Exposure Management (TEM) Platform is a comprehensive, all-in-one platform designed to track threats, streamline vulnerability management, enhance collaboration, and improve security posture. From security assessment workflow orchestration to actionable AI-driven threat prediction and vulnerability remediation, TEM empowers organizations to build their organizational resilience by identifying, prioritizing, and resolving security threats and vulnerabilities. We automate and orchestrate the security remediation process dynamically and at scale, so you have one less thing to worry about. Experience seamless security improvements with Hive Pro’s fully integrated TEM platform.

Hive Pro’s corporate headquarters are located in Herndon, Virginia, with presence across the US, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.hivepro.com.

