Intelligent Memory Products Now Available through Mouser
With our portfolio of reliable legacy memory solutions tailored specifically for industrial use, we are filling a gap in the market and through Mouser we can reach a much broader customer base.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has announced a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics. With this agreement, close to 100 DRAM, NAND flash memories and selected DRAM modules from Intelligent Memory are now available globally on Mouser's online platform.
Intelligent Memory focuses on legacy memory products for industrial applications. It is one of the few memory manufacturers that offers DRAM components as well as DRAM modules ranging from SDRAM to DDR4, in addition to its customizable NAND flash memory portfolio. All memory products are available in a wide range of capacities and configurations, making IM's portfolio one of the most comprehensive offerings in the market from one single source.
As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. By adding Intelligent Memory to its line card, Mouser is diversifying its memory portfolio for industrial applications.
Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed up the design process for customers, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Centre, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.
"We are excited to work with Mouser Electronics on a global level," explained David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory. "With our portfolio of reliable legacy memory solutions tailored specifically to the needs of industrial customers, we are filling a gap in the market and through Mouser we can reach a much broader customer base."
About Intelligent Memory:
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry's demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information visit www.intelligentmemory.com.
About Mouser:
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.
Ortrud Wenzel
Intelligent Memory
