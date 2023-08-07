Global Toiletries Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Toiletries Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the toiletries market analysis. As per TBRC’s toiletries market forecast, the toiletries market size is predicted to reach a value of $538.37 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.4% through the forecast period.
The ageing population is expected to be a growth driver for this market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest toiletries market share. Major players in the market include L'Oreal SA, Unilever plc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company Limited, Beiersdorf AG, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson.
Global Market Segments
1) By Type: Lotions (Including Sunscreens), Hair Preparations, Face Creams, Perfumes, Shaving Preparations, Other Cosmetic Preparations
2) By Preference: Mass, Premium
3) By Gender: Male, Female
4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, E-Commerce, Pharmacy Stores, Other Distribution Channels
The toiletry refers to products and items that are used to clean and groom such as everyday shampoo, and soaps. They are convenience products that can be carried easily and anywhere.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Toiletries Market Trends And Strategies
4. Toiletries Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
