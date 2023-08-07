Mixtile Unveils Core 3588E System-on-Module Compatible with NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX Carrier Boards: Available for Pre-Order
Mixtile Core 3588E highlights a 260-pin SO-DIMM edge connector compatible with NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX carrier boards.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mixtile, the IoT hardware solution provider, has announced Mixtile Core 3588E is available for pre-orders. Mixtile Core 3588E system-on-module powered by Rockchip RK3588 SoC with a 260-pin-SO-DIMM connector compatible with NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX carrier boards. With the same shape and pins definition as Jeston TX2 NX, Mixtile Core 3588E delivers its competitiveness. It supports multiple applications based on low-power processors, enhancing the system's overall performance without being a burden.
Jeston TX2 NX's PCIe 2.0 interface only has 2 lanes and leaves several pins unused. While Core 3588E makes good use of some unused pins, realize the PCIe 3.0 4 Lane interface, which is 4 times faster than the PCIe interface of Jeston TX2 NX. It can meet the needs of some customers for high-speed interfaces.
In addition, Mixtile Core 3588E's VPU codec capability is twice that of Jeston TX2 NX. Jeston TX2 NX can only be Video Decode 2x 4K@p60|Video Encode 1x 4K60, Mixtile Core 3588E is 8K@p60 video decoding (H.264/H.265/VP9), equivalent to 4-channel 4K@p60 decoding capability. The encoding is 8K@p30 video encoding (H.264/H.265), equivalent to 2-channel 4K@p60.
Early bird pre-order of Mixtile Core 3588E has been released, with pricing set at $109 for the 4GB RAM+32GB eMMC and $159 for the 16GB RAM+128GB eMMC. That's already an 18% discount off the original price. Please note that the price will adjust to the original on August 31. It is expected to deliver in Mid-October via International air mail.
Early Bird Pre-Order Discount:
● $109 for 4GB RAM + 32GB eMMC
● $159 for 16GB RAM + 128GB eMMC
Technical Details and Specifications
● CPU: Octa-core processor with 4x Arm Cortex-A76 cores @ up to 2.4 GHz, 4x Arm Cortex-A55 cores
● GPU: Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU with support for OpenGL ES3.2, OpenCL 2.2, Vulkan1.2
● AI accelerator: 6 TOPS NPU with support for TensorFlow, Caffe, Tflite, Pytorch, Onnx NN, Android NN
● ISP: 48MP ISP with HDR support
● VPU: 8K@p60 video decoding (H.264/H.265/VP9), 8K@p30 video encoding (H.264/H.265)
● System Memory: 4GB, 8GB, 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4
● Storage: 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB eMMC 5.1 flash
● Ethernet: GbE PHY
● Connector: 260-pin SO-DIMM edge connector compatible with Jetson TX2 NX
● Extended Storage: SD 4.0, SDHOST 4.0, and SDIO 3.0
● Display: 1x DP 1.2a, 1x HDMI 2.1
● Camera: 3x4-lane or 5×2-lane MIPI CSI interfaces @ 2.5Gbps/lane
● Networking: Gigabit Ethernet
● USB: 1x USB 3.0 (Gen1), 3x USB 2.0
● PCIe: PCIe Gen3 x4 + PCIe Gen2 x1
● Supply Voltage: 5 VDC
● Dimensions: 69.6 x 45 mm (NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX, Orion Nano,… form factor)
● Temperature: 0 to +80℃ operating temperature
The compatibility with NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX carrier boards offers additional usability and versatility with the support of Android 11 and Debian 11 BSPs with the Ubuntu 18.04 or 20.04-based JetPack SDK for the NVIDIA Jetson module. Whether venturing into the AI arena or working with extensive data analysis, the system-on-module will provide stable functionalities.
About Mixtile: Mixtile is a professional IoT hardware solution provider specializing in high-performance and low-power System-on-Modules and Single Board Computers. Mixtile brings world-leading hardware development, prototyping and manufacturing to global customers. Mixtile has designed, mass-produced and shipped millions of PCBAs and finished products for customers in smart homes, vehicle inspections, industrial control and AI/ML applications.
Evelyn Liang
Mixtile Limited
pr@mixtile.com
