INNOCN 49C1R 49” Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor: A Top Choice for Gamers, Set for August 10th Release
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a company whose team of creative geniuses is dedicated to developing curved gaming monitors that take home entertainment systems to the next level. INNOCN caters to gamers worldwide with its production of feature-filled 49-inch monitors.
Scheduled for an August 10th release, the INNOCN 49C1R 49” Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor has stirred excitement in the gaming world, swiftly gaining a reputation as a top choice for game enthusiasts this month. The 49-inch size is particularly appealing to gamers with consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as it provides ample screen space, making games appear more realistic and true-to-life. INNOCN ensures its curved gaming monitors are packed with features to impress every type of gamer.
INNOCN offers an affordable option with the INNOCN 49C1R 49” Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor despite the usual high prices for large-sized curved monitors. It has a new released price of only $849.99 (Regular Price: $999.99) on Amazon and the INNOCN Website. This new monitor release by INNOCN has a plethora of additional features, making it a compelling option for gamers on a budget.
The INNOCN 49C1R monitor boasts several features that contribute to its top performance. With an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio, an 1800R curvature, and an immersive surround view, gamers enjoy virtual worlds like never before. The 5K resolution and dual 2K screens ensure stunning visuals, while the multi-window efficiency enables multitasking with ease. Furthermore, the monitor's HDR 400 high dynamic range and 120Hz high refresh rate ensure smooth frame transitions during video playback.
The 49C1R 49” Curved Gaming Monitor features a Type-C 65W connectivity option for seamless connections to USB-C compatible devices and convenient charging. This level of versatility and convenience adds to the monitor's appeal, making it the perfect choice for gamers and tech enthusiasts alike.
Product Links:
US Amazon URL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BXZY18SB
Official URL: https://innocn.com/products/innocn-49-ultrawide-curved-computer-monitor-49c1r
Clearance: https://innocn.com/collections/clearance
Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
Pearl Li
