Music Technology Firm Delivering Innovative Marketing Options: Recording Matchbox Twenty Tour: VNUE: Stock Symbol: VNUE

STOCK SYMBOL: $VNUE $VNUE and Matchbox 20 $VNUE Matchbox 20 Tour $VNUE SoundStr $VNUE Alter Bridge

Seasoned Music Technology Company Delivering Innovative Performance and Marketing Options for Top Name Bands; Currently on Tour : VNUE, Inc.,

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE)

Our operating loss narrowed significantly during our first quarter compared to last year. I'm very happy to report that our initiatives that we've undertaken are starting to have a positive impact” — Zack Bair, VNUE Chairman and CEO