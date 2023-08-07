UnchainedTV Streams Rock Star Content

Highway to Health is now streaming on UnchainedTV Actor/Director Kevin Smith opens up about going vegan after suffering a heart attack. UnchainedTV is free to watch online. You can download it on your phone or TV too. UnchainedTV is free to download on your phone or on TV via Amazon Fire Stick, Roku device & Apple TV device. Also free to download on all Samsung TVs.

Derrick & Tanya's Highway To Health is a plant-based travel show, with a Rock 'n' Roll twist.

UnchainedTV has more than 1,000 documentaries, cooking shows, travel and talk shows that offer a solution to society's most pressing problems.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UnchainedTV, founded by award-winning TV journalist and New York Times best-selling author Jane Velez-Mitchell, is now streaming rock star shows… literally.

Derrick & Tanya's Highway To Health is a plant-based travel show, with a Rock 'n' Roll twist. Hosted by international touring performers Derrick Green and Tanya O'Callaghan, the show follows these two rock stars on their travels to fascinating locations, meeting incredible guests and eating some outstanding plant-based food!

Other stars, including Kat Von D and actor/director Kevin Smith, join in the adventure. Smith reveals how he had resisted his daughter, actress/musician Harley Quinn Smith, when she had urged him to go vegan. After suffering a heart attack, he decided to give it a try and was delighted at how much he was enjoying the food, while simultaneously seeing his health stats improve. It’s a jaw-dropping conversation in a series brilliantly directed by Lucy Jones and John Hennessy.

Host Derrick Green is an American musician best known as the vocalist of Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura. Derrick is well acquainted with Brazil’s incredible array of exotic fruits and veggies. Viewers of this series feel like they are right there on tour with him as he samples mouthwatering cuisine. Also hosting is the acclaimed Irish musician Tanya O’Callaghan. This brilliant bassist has toured, recorded and written with legends such as Whitesnake, Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) and Steven Adler (Guns N’ Roses) to name a few.

In a fortuitous twist of fate, Tanya and Derrick are also featured in another incredible film also streaming on UnchainedTV, Punk Rock Vegan Movie, written and directed by none other than famed musician Moby himself.

UnchainedTV is the world’s only vegan, animal rights streaming television network, providing more than 1,000 documentaries, cooking shows, talk shows and travel shows to inspire people to transition to a plant-based, cruelty-free lifestyle for animals, people and the planet.

A new Oxford study has shown that eating a plant-based diet can radically reduce one’s emissions footprint. UnchainedTV is providing urgent information at a time of climate crisis, information often overlooked by advertiser-based mainstream media. Says Velez-Mitchell, “The world’s top news outlets do countless stories about the climate crisis and the floods, fires, intense heat and other symptoms of this escalating problem. However, the big TV networks completely ignored a new Oxford study that says, according to the New York Times, 'People who follow a plant-based diet account for 75% less in greenhouse gas emissions than those who eat more than 3.5 ounces of meat a day and a vegan diet also results in significantly less harm to land, water and biodiversity…'”

After working for more than 3 decades in mainstream television, Velez-Mitchell started UnchainedTV because she was frustrated that a powerful solution to the climate and biodiversity crisis is being ignored. Ditto for the health care crisis.

