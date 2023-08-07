Help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow to Earn Sweet Fashion Week Trips to NY and Paris
Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn sweet fashion week trips to NY and Paris #1referral1reward SweetFashionWeek.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn Beauty Foodie Fashion trips to experience the sweetest parties #1referral1reward TheBeautyFoodieClub.com
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals to companies hiring professionals with The Sweetest Fashion Trips.
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club to inspire participation in 1 referral 1 reward and help fund Girls Design Tomorrow.
Women who successfully participate earn Sweet Fashion Week Trips to NY and Paris!
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're rewarding the sweetest trips to party for good; perfect for sharing with BFF, enjoy a Mom & Me Trip...or Gift The Sweet Trip!"
Our All-Inclusive Fashion Week Trips include; Flights for two, 2 VIP Tickets for One Fashion Week Event, 5 Night Stay at The Sweetest Hotel, $500 Fine Dining Gift Card, and $500 Luxury Spa Gift Card.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "The inspiration for Sweet Fashion Week, came from Sweet LA Dad, Mark Duvall, who successfully made a referral to a company; and Recruiting for Good rewarded his daughter and a friend a sweet trip to experience NY Fashion Week!"
About
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club in LA to inspire participation in 1 Referral 1 Reward and help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow.
Love to support girl causes, experience life differently, and enjoy the sweetest trips to party for good...The Sweetest Club is exclusively for you.
Join The Beauty Foodie Club and Enjoy The Sweetest Trips to Party for Good in LA + NY + Paris. Our All-Inclusive Trips are perfectly designed for sharing with a BFF (Fav+1), Enjoy a Mom & Me Trip; or to Gift Too! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestClub.com Experience Life Differently!
Sweet 2024 Trips
*Exclusive Foodie Trips Experience Kapalua Wine & Food Festival in Maui; and Party at New York City Wine & Food Festival in October.
*Love Tennis Weekend Trips Celebrate Women's Month at Indian Wells; and Attend The Sweetest Summer Parties in NY at US Open.
*The Sweetest 5 Day Girls Party in 2024 Experience Paris + Chocolate + Fashion Celebration at Salon Du Chocolat in October.
Sweet 2025 Trips
*Fashion Loves Freedom...we're rewarding Sweet Fashion Week Trips to NY and Paris (Our All-Inclusive Experience Will Transform Your Life for Good!)
*New Sweet Foodie Trip to Experience South Beach Wine and Food Festival in (February).
The Sweetest Reward (Good for You + Community Too!)
"After a Successful Referral is Made to Help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow; Beauty Foodie Club Member Earns The Privilege to Nominate an Exceptionally Talented Pre-Teen for Our Sweet Mentoring Program!"
'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented pre-teens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram