8th Annual Haiti International Film Festival Showcases Haitian Art and Culture on August 19-20 in Hollywood
8th Annual Haiti International Film Festival takes place on August 19-20, 2023, at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, located at 4800 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90027.
One of the feature films is THE FORGOTTEN OCCUPATION: JIM CROW GOES TO HAITI about the forgotten history of Haiti’s brutal occupation by United States marines, is told through a letter filmmaker Alain Martin writes to his deceased grandfather.
HIFF Executive Director and Award-Winning Filmmaker Jacquil Constant presents a premier platform to showcase the best of Haitian Cinema in Hollywood, California.
On Day 1 of the Haiti International Film Festival, the doors open at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre at 11 a.m. on August 19 with welcome remarks from Bechir Sylvain.
HIFF is a maverick of a film festival featuring 100 Haitian films for 8 years. The theme of HIFF is Krik Krak that means the art of storytelling in Ayiti.
Doors open at 11 a.m. on August 19 with welcome remarks from Bechir Sylvain, a Haitian-American actor, writer, director, and producer. The first to begin at 11:10 a.m. and the last film to begin at 7:45 p.m. On Day 2 on August 20, the festival will begin virtually at 11 a.m. and runs through the evening.
Parking is free at Barnsdall Gallery Park. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. VIP pass includes food and preferred seating. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event. Purchase your tickets at bit.ly/3DK3akZ. HIFF is a non-profit and your donation is tax deductible.
Produced and hosted by Constant, an award-winning filmmaker, the two-day film festival with the theme "Krik Krak" that means the art of storytelling in Ayiti promises to be an immersive celebration of Haitian art and culture.
HIFF's goal is to empower Haitian Creatives and film lover's audience to create social impact in their diverse communities by being exposed to Haiti's rich culture and beauty. "HIFF utilizes a Haitian Konbit philosophy about working collectively to ensure the success of emerging and established filmmakers," said Constant. "HIFF is the premier platform to showcase the best of Haitian Cinema in Hollywood, California."
The HIFF is a maverick of an independent film festival showcasing 100 Haitian films for eight years. "We are proud to be changing the narrative of Haiti and the Haitian Diaspora through authentic storytelling," said Constant.
HIFF FEATURE FILMS:
THE FORGOTTEN OCCUPATION: JIM CROW GOES TO HAITI
Feature Film - Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
The documentary opens with Alain reading a letter to his deceased grandfather. In that letter’s opening, the filmmaker recalls a morose conversation between his grandfather and another familiar member in which they bemoan the chronic troubles of their country, Haiti. They find themselves desperately hoping for an American intervention, seeing it as the only solution for their ravaged nation. Alain reminds his grandfather that the US had already occupied Haiti and only left it more impoverished. As the letter continues, the brutal decades of the Occupation come to light, betraying the complicated history of a people who, a century ago, looked to the US for guidance only to find themselves enmeshed in violent clashes of race, culture and class, resulting in the wholesale theft of their homeland.
Trailer: https://vimeo.com/767261258
AYITI: A HAITIAN STORY
Feature Film - Runtime: 58 minutes
This film is a tribute to the beauty and strength of Haitian culture and a reminder of its importance in today's world.
CETTE MAISON (THIS HOUSE)
Feature Film - Runtime: 1 hour 15 minutes
Bridgeport, 2008. A teenage girl is found hanged in her room. While everything points to suicide, the autopsy report reveals something else. Ten years later, the director and cousin of the teenager examines the past causes and future consequences of this unsolved crime. Like an imagined biography, the film explores the relationship between the security of the living space and the violence that can jeopardize it.
Trailer: https://youtu.be/gzhXfpPxXkE
HIFF SHORT FILMS:
BRAVE
Runtime: 26 minutes 43 seconds
This documentary tells the story of how, when a Haitian voodoo priestess, a Mambo, dies, it is up to the children to celebrate the deity she served. It’s time for my mother to come home to perform this ritual in honor of my late grandmother.
Trailer: https://youtu.be/WWIDpurogAo
BWA KAYIMAN
RunTime: 12 minutes 26 seconds
Set in 1791 at the start of the Haitian Revolution, a young woman is determined to break societal norms and join the enslaved men in fighting against Napoleon's French army.
Trailer: https://youtu.be/OHDaClU6ibw
CATCHING SPIRITS
Runtime: 12 minutes 14 seconds
Destiny has been told since childhood she has seizures when she dances. An unexplained phenomena that resulted in deep fear and her refusal to dance- despite being drawn to it. What she doesn’t know is that she has an ancient ability - a birthright of the Haitian women in her lineage going back for ages. Today, in LA, Destiny is still in the dark about her ancestral power but strange things are happening. Destiny is tormented by voices in her head, calling her to “test the waters” and compelling her to stalk someone. When she’s challenged to face her fear and dance, Destiny makes a decision that could reveal a secret she doesn’t yet understand. Will dancing kill her or unlock something magical?
Trailer: https://youtu.be/TnqQ4v0p41U
ALL THE GAPS
Runtime: 14 minutes 59 seconds
To maintain the tenuous connection with her mother, 8-year-old Christina unwittingly endangers her father, an undocumented food-delivery driver.
Trailer: https://vimeo.com/786250726
DISCORD
Runtime: 11 minutes 26 seconds
A mother and daughter relationship are strained when finances and dreams get in the way of a once loving relationship.
Trailer: https://vimeo.com/782342686
RETREAT
Runtime: 8 minutes
A young couple attempt to reconnect in nature.
Trailer: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYbLVOoIj49/
SPLINTER
Runtime: 15 minutes 16 seconds
Young Benjamin (Brooks Firestone) has spent most of his ten years on an airplane that almost never lands, because when his feet touch the ground, rage spreads like a virus. But when a mid-air collision forces the plane out of the sky, it falls to his caretaker Morgan (Yetide Badaki) and Chris (Moon Bloodgood to deal with the explosive fallout.
CHOCOLATE THUNDER
Runtime: 14 minutes 32 seconds
After a nerdy teen boy’s persona Chocolate Thunder, loses his online gf days before the dance, he must find a new date!
Trailer: https://vimeo.com/421369884?share=copy
PORT OF A PRINCE
Runtime: 12 minute 14 seconds
A young Haitian boy must decide if joining a gang is the right path for him.
"We are thrilled to be back and to continue providing an essential platform for our communities' filmmakers," said Constant. "This event has grown into a cornerstone for Haitian filmmakers and artists to connect, collaborate, and share their unique stories with a global audience. Our commitment to promoting Haitian art and culture remains unwavering, and we are excited to showcase remarkable talent while fostering the next generation of Haitian filmmakers."
Founded in 2015 by visionary Constant, the Haiti International Film Festival has continuously showcased the captivating art and films from the Haitian Diaspora. This extraordinary event strives to provide a platform through the power of film that authentically reflects the diverse experiences and backgrounds of the Haitian community, while promoting cultural diversity through various art genres, including documentary films, short films, narrative films, and art.
In its eight years of existence, HIFF has been an inspiring stage for creativity and storytelling. The festival's program features an engaging lineup of thought-provoking films, showcasing the rich tapestry of Haitian heritage and its influence on art. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an array of captivating narratives that explore Haitian history, tradition, and contemporary challenges, highlighting the resilience and spirit of the Haitian people.
For more information about HIFF, visit www.haitiinternationalfilmfestival.org. For interviews with Constant or to request press credentials, please contact Marie Y. Lemelle at marielemelle@platinumstarpr.com or call 213-276-7827.
About Haiti International Film Festival:
The Haiti International Film Festival is an annual event founded in 2015 by Jacquil Constant, a Haitian-American filmmaker. The festival aims to showcase art and films from the Haitian Diaspora, providing a platform to represent the diverse experiences and backgrounds of the Haitian community. Through various art genres, including documentary films, short films, narrative films, and art, the festival promotes cultural diversity and celebrates Haitian art and culture.
