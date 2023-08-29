Removing the Pain Points Around Compliance Training – Nevvon and Maxwell Healthcare Ass. Announce Strategic Partnership
Partnership will allow Maxwell’s customers to access Nevvon’s e-training platformNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon, an innovative home and health care education technology company, and Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), today announced their partnership. Both companies specialize in home care agency optimization: MHA at the intersection of operations, technology, clinical and financial performance, and Nevvon in caregiver training and motivation.
The partnership will allow MHA to offer its home care agency customers access to Nevvon’s vast library of online training modules. Agency caregivers will be able to fulfill all state-specific compliance training requirements at any time, from anywhere, on any device, and the integration of Nevvon’s platform and its automated dashboard features will free up an agency’s administrative resources while also increasing overall compliance rates.
"Both our organizations are extremely focused on improving outcomes, providing value, and providing best in class solutions. We are excited to partner with Maxwell to bring our training solutions to their customers," said Allan Levine, Nevvon’s Senior Vice President of Revenue and Growth. “And because Nevvon’s library includes so much more beyond compliance training, Maxwell’s customers will be able to establish training initiatives that truly lead to better care and better health outcomes.”
Maxwell’s Chief Operating Officer similarly anticipates significant and positive impacts. ““At MHA, we believe the ideal future for the post-acute industry begins with empowering caregivers to provide the highest quality care possible,” said Jay Duty, COO at Maxwell Healthcare Associates. “This is why we are delighted to partner with Nevvon. Their transformative e-learning solutions, combined with MHA’s industry influence, provide agencies with higher access, satisfaction, retention, and success.”
To learn more about Nevvon, visit https://www.nevvon.com
To learn more about Maxwell Healthcare Associates, visit https://www.maxwellhca.com/
About Nevvon: Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care educational technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive, and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.
About MCA: Maxwell provides comprehensive and customized post-acute care consulting services that are scalable to your company’s unique needs. We are a dedicated team who works collaboratively with you and your organization to recharge your business’s operational, technological, regulatory, clinical, and financial performance.
