RE: Road Closure -VT Route 9, Marlboro
UPDATE: The roadway is now reopened.
Rene’ LaRouche
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
From: LaRouche, Rene
Sent: Sunday, August 6, 2023 6:07 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure -VT Route 9, Marlboro
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 9 in Marlboro is closed in the area of 2245 VT Route 9, due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
