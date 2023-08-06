Berlin Barracks/Unlawful Mischief/Assault on law enforcement
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004400
TROOPER: Adam Roaldi
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/06/2023 at 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 356 Route 302, Orange
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Assault on law enforcement officer
ACCUSED: William Bassett
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a citizen dispute at a residence in Orange. Investigation revealed Bassett had vandalized multiple items inside and outside of the residence. While interacting with Troopers, Bassett attempted to assault one of them resulting in his arrest. He was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and then transported to North East Regional Correctional Facility. The Trooper was not seriously injured.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Orange
MUG SHOT: N/A
