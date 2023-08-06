Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/Unlawful Mischief/Assault on law enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3004400

TROOPER: Adam Roaldi                        

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2023 at 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 356 Route 302, Orange

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Assault on law enforcement officer

 

ACCUSED: William Bassett                                    

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a citizen dispute at a residence in Orange.  Investigation revealed Bassett had vandalized multiple items inside and outside of the residence.  While interacting with Troopers, Bassett attempted to assault one of them resulting in his arrest.  He was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and then transported to North East Regional Correctional Facility.  The Trooper was not seriously injured. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2023  0830 hours

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

