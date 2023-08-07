Balfour Capital extends to Africa; appoints Africa Investment Manager

BCG has announced the appointment of Emeka Eke, as its Investment Manager for Africa to identify and manage clients' assets from across the region.

LUXEMBOURG, August 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Making the announcement during its virtual meeting, Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Balfour Capital Group spoke glowingly of Mr. Eke describing him as a passionate and enthusiastic journalist who works across various industries with uncharacteristic zeal!"We are pleased to announce that Emeka Eke has been appointed as Balfour Capital's first ever Investment Manager for Africa. Mr. Eke brings several years of experience as a journalist and investment consultant with in-depth understanding of multiple industries across the continent; a skillset which we deem as very crucial to our future at Balfour Capital," Steve said."We view Africa as the next frontier and with Mr. Eke's reach across the continent and beyond, we hope to have a visible footprint in the region."For his part, Mr. Eke expressed great delight and promised to help grow Balfour Capital across the continent with a focus on having a solid foothold in the region.About Balfour Capital Group:Balfour Capital Group is a trusted boutique investment management firm that specializes in providing comprehensive wealth management services.With a focus on successful entrepreneurs, High Net Worth (HNW) individuals, and institutions, its mission is to protect, preserve and grow the wealth of its clients while seeking a reasonable rate of return.As an independent company, its utmost priority is diligently and rigorously managing client's assets.About Emeka Eke:Emeka Eke is first and foremost a Journalist, an International Business Development & Investment Executive with a focus on Energy & Mining, Global Trade & Natural resources in Sub-Saharan Africa! While covering Oil & Gas as well as the business side of industry, he became fascinated about Investment Banking, M&As, Commodities Trading etc. which today form the core of his multifaceted career.With access to multiple projects within and outside Africa, he liaises with both private and government entities, functioning as an independent advisor for investors having interests in Africa.