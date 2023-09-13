Raffles van Exel, Creator of the Peace Anthem "Why Oh Why" Takes the Unity Message to the Hale Charter Academy Students

Music Executive Raffles van Exel spearheaded a musical peace movement with top music artists. The Jasper Boyz, Jeramiah (13); Jarius (3); and Malachi (6), are the newest members to lend their vocals to the Artists for Global Unity. Photo: Wardell Jasper

Humanitarian Raffles van Exel created an essay contest for Hale students in the 6th grade, 7th grade, and 8th classes for the chance to take part in painting a mural about world peace that will grace their campus as a reminder to embrace cultural diversity and unity.

"Why Oh Why," a multi-national song about peace and unity, was created, produced and written by Raffles van Exel in collaboration with producing partners Narada Michael Walden and Emilio Estefan.

World renowned Music Artists Kenny Lattimore, Emily Estefan and Ceelo Green are featured on the uplifting #bestsongforsocialchange, "Why Oh Why."

International Music Artists Fantasia and French Montana joins Raffles van Exel's Artists for Global Unity on the new song for social change "Why Oh Why."

The song of peace by Artists for Global Unity features CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, Emily Estefan and just added the Jasper Boyz.

"Why Oh Why" is an authentic piece of musical art that transcends boundaries and speaks directly to the human soul. Proceeds from the song will benefit several charities.”
— Raffles van Exel, creator, producer, and co-writer of the "Why Oh Why."
WOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned visionary and music producer, Raffles van Exel, is set to bring his positive vibes and transformative message of unity to the 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students of Hale Charter Academy, 23830 Califa Street, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 on September 18, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Van Exel will provide an unforgettable experience during the school assembly interacting with the students at Hale Charter Academy by tapping into their creative minds and fostering social awareness. The event's purpose is to musically inspire young hearts and minds with a live performance of "Why Oh Why," empowering them to be the catalysts of social change in their communities. This is a media friendly event with RSVP to 213-276-7827 or MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com to ensure clearance with the school.

Van Exel's song "Why Oh Why," a collaboration with producing partners Narada Michael Walden and Emilio Estefan, has become a movement about world peace and has the potential to be nominated by the Grammys for Best Song for Social Change in 2024.

"While we are excited that the Grammy created the category especially since music is the universal language and lends a great platform for powerful messages, I wrote the song several months before the category existed," said van Exel who is a native of the Netherlands but has been a long-time resident of the US. "It was written because for as long as the world is in turmoil, my vision is for "Why Oh Why" to change the negative to a positive scenario for all nations."

The song, powered by Artists for Global Unity, features the raw talent of 80 diverse children from across the nation, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in different music studios adding to the tracks recorded by some of the biggest names in the music industry. The artists involved in this powerful initiative are award-winning entertainers CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, and Emily Estefan.

The Jasper Boyz, Jeramiah (13); Jarius (3); and Malachi (6), recently were invited by van Exel to lend their vocals to the hook of "Why Oh Why" and help with promoting unity in the schools with Hale Charter Academy as their debut. "These boys bring a positive energy that amplifies the voices of the youth," said van Exel. "Artists for Global Unity is really about the kids and striving for a better future for them in light of the continuing tragedies that are constantly reminding us that we must unite."

During the assembly, the winner of the "Why Oh Why," student essay contest will be announced. "We will donate $5 for each essay based on the global message, “Let’s Give Peace a Chance," that gives the Hale students a chance to encourage the children in Maui. The money raised will be donated to students in Maui," said van Exel.

"Why Oh Why" is an authentic piece of musical art that transcends boundaries and speaks directly to the human soul. The song's creator van Exel, expressed, "The concept of the song has nothing to do with specific events like the Russia-Ukraine War, gun violence, Roe vs. Wade, or bullying. However, it has everything to do with these critical issues as it represents a powerful 'call to action' for the global community."

A humanitarian, philanthropist, and entertainment consultant van Exel has pledged all proceeds from the sales of the song, "Why Oh Why" to benefit MusiCares, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, and more. The song is available on Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud, Tidal, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Apple Music.

For press interviews with Raffles van Exel, contact Marie Y. Lemelle at MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com or 213-276-7827.

For more details about Artists for Global Unity and their impactful mission, visit https://artistsforglobalunity.com/. To learn more about Hale Charter Academy and its commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience, visit https://www.halecharteracademy.com/.

