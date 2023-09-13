Forward Edge-AI enters into a formal CRADA with the Naval Information Warfare Center-Atlantic

CRADA focuses on testing Quantum-resistant cyber-security technology designed for edge applications in contested, denied, and operationally limited environments

We are excited about the opportunity to test the progress we made in the design and production of Isidore in a relevant national security environment. ” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI) announced that it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the US Navy, Naval Information Warfare Center-Atlantic (NIWC-Atlantic) to test the company’s Isidore Quantum device.

Isidore offers quantum-resistant cyber-security to secure global strategic and tactical communications in contested environments, and in all domains. The main objective of the CRADA is to leverage NIWC’s high-performance computers to test Isidore’s cryptographic methodology and machine learning algorithms.

A CRADA is a written agreement between one or more federal laboratories and one or more non-federal parties under which the government, through its laboratories, provides personnel, facilities, equipment, or other resources with or without reimbursement (but not funds to non-federal parties). The non-federal parties provide personnel, funds, services, facilities, equipment, or other resources to conduct specific research or development efforts that are consistent with the mission of the laboratory. CRADAs are authorized by 15 U.S.C. 3710a. The governing regulation is AR 70-57, Military-Civilian Technology Transfer, dated 26 February 2004.



About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI completed the comprehensive TruSight best practices third-party assessment service created by leading industry participants for the collective benefit of all financial institutions, their suppliers, partners, and other third parties. Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, TX with satellite locations in Washington, DC, and Palau, Micronesia.