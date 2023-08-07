CYBER RANGES & My Cyber Path Help Map and Accelerate Cybersecurity Careers with Joint Venture

My Cyber Path and CYBER RANGES provide you with the keys to a successful cybersecurity career: through trait-based cybersecurity career pathways with access to CYBER RANGES.” — Dr. Al Graziano

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantico Cyber Range, Virginia and Black Hat USA, Las Vegas – August 2023 – CYBER RANGES Corp. and My Cyber Path proudly announce the launch of their joint career orientation + talent development service based on the integration of their respective SaaS platforms mycyberpath.com and cyberranges.com.

The service matches people's interests and personality traits to their ideal cyber work role and provides curated cybersecurity career roadmaps with associated CYBER RANGES-powered mastery-enhancing training experiences based on the latest threat intelligence.

Jason Shockey, CEO for mycyberpath.com, says that “the combined service provides you with the keys to a successful cybersecurity career. Answer a few interest questions and take a short personality survey. Our algorithm matches your interests and personality traits to cyber work roles and provides a personalized cybersecurity career pathway supported by the CYBER RANGES Skill Development and Job-specific simulation labs.”

The pathways are mapped to multiple cyber work role frameworks, e.g. NIST NICE (National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education), DCWF (US DoD Cyber Workforce Framework), O*NET/DOL (US Department of Labor Occupational Information Network), and even the recent European Cybersecurity Skills Framework (ECSF).

Dr. Al Graziano, CEO for CYBER RANGES, points out that “My Cyber Path and CYBER RANGES provide you with the keys to a successful cybersecurity career: through trait-based cybersecurity career pathways with the access to CYBER RANGES you will benefit of a unique, expert-supported, community-enhanced, personalized career management tool to pursue tailored, professionally relevant abilities throughout your cybersecurity career.”

Jason and Al agree that “our joint service suits the goals and aspirations of: Transitioning Veterans, Military Spouses, and their children, 9th-12th grade STEM and non-STEM students, College students & Recent College Graduates, Parents, Teachers, and Guidance counselors, basically anyone interested in a cybersecurity career.”

The première presentation of this service will be held at Black Hat USA 2023, Booth 1887 as part of the campaign #BeAheadOfTheCyberGame. CYBER RANGES is a Black Hat 2023 Global Partner.

NOTE TO EDITORS

My Cyber Path and Jason Shockey

My Cyber Path is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business helping people break into cybersecurity careers. Jason Shockey is the founder of mycyberpath.com and passionate about helping people get into the cybersecurity industry and level up throughout their careers. He is a Chief Information Security Officer in the financial services industry. Prior to his CISO roles, Jason served 20 years active duty in the US Marine Corps as a technology leader conducting cyberspace operations, incident response, and cyber risk management. Three of those years he served with the Cyber National Mission Force at Ft. Meade, MD. Jason believes there is a place for everyone on the cybersecurity team.

CYBER RANGES and Dr. Al Graziano

CYBER RANGES is the state-of-the-art next-generation military-grade full-content-lifecycle cyber range that applies high automation, high orchestration, and response (TOAR) with high scalability to the delivery of even complex large-audience cyberdrills and deep-dive cybersecurity training. Based on cloud technology, CYBER RANGES is available on-premise (also in transportable command center configurations) and natively on public cloud. CYBER RANGES Corp. operates from the Quantico Cyber Range in Stafford, VA.

Dr. Al Graziano is the CEO for CYBER RANGES. A field-hardened cyber entrepreneur, Al co-chairs the Working Group 5 on cyber range environment, education and training, and technical exercises at the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO). Al is an accredited cyber security expert for the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Al has been the lead author of two milestone industry papers on understanding cyber ranges (ECSO WG5, Mar. 2020) and on best practice for running large-scale cyber drills (ITU, 2022). Al was formerly the course designer and director of one of the very first MSc. university programs in the United Kingdom.

For enquiries:

My Cyber Path

E-mail: contact@mycyberpath.com

Web: www.mycyberpath.com

CYBER RANGES Corp.

E-mail: contact@cyberranges.com

Web: www.cyberranges.com