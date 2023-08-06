Hattie Retroage is Still The Oldest Cougar

Hattie Retroage, an 87 year-old sexologist, continues to inspire seniors to enjoy life and sex.

Hattie Retroage, who was popularized by the media as "The Oldest Cougar" before the pandemic, is still active at 87 years of age

I often introduce myself as a committed virgin until 22, and committed slut from 55 on.” — Hattie Retroage

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- If anyone thought “60 is the new 40,” he/she has not seen anything yet. Hattie Retroage , at 87 years old, is ready, post-pandemic, to get back to inspiring women of all ages to develop self-confidence, self-love, and authenticity. She works with women and men to help them achieve the confidence and courage to overcome aging and sexuality challenges.Hattie, as she prefers to be called, has had an incredible life, worthy of a movie. Born in New York City, she started as a dancer, who wound up as a model in her seventies. She has been an actress, a teacher, a life coach, and an author. But what she is most famous for is inspiring seniors to stay sexually active. She has been featured in and appeared in innumerable magazine and newspaper articles (Vogue, Harper's, Vanity Fair), and on television shows like Dr. Phil and Inside Edition. The “Oldest Cougar” or “Tinder Granny” was everywhere. Then came COVID-19.“I often introduce myself,” Hattie laughs, “As a committed virgin until 22, and a committed slut from 55 on!"While much is made of youngsters missing school and teens missing proms, senior citizens were, also, seriously impacted by the pandemic. From the fear of being the most susceptible to serious illness to the grief from the death of so many spouses and contemporaries to the loneliness of being physically separated from grandchildren and other relatives, many of those over 65 remain traumatized. Interest in sex and love does not disappear with age. According to the 2018 National Poll on Healthy Aging, 40% of people 65-80 years old were sexually active; over 50% with a romantic partner said they were still sexually active; and nearly two-thirds of those over 65 said they were interested in sex before COVID-19.Hattie is anxious and determined to get back to helping people overcome the mental, physical, and emotional restraints that are blocking men’s and women’s return to the active lives they had or wanted before the pandemic. She wants to “feel again and be felt” and knows that many others want to, as well. She is the right place to start over; New York City has the largest population of people over 60 of any US city. She is a great speaker for clubs and conferences, providing advice from her books “ RetroAge: 4 Steps to a Younger YOU !” or "Retro-Age Sex: A Senior's Guide to Staying Sexy"Likewise, Hattie’s flamboyant dress (labeled “The Hattie look”), entertaining stories (“Hattitudes”), and inspiring spirit made her the hit of television shows, like " Extreme Cougar Wives ," or radio shows like Howard Stern’s. She can be an exciting guest speaker for any video podcast, talk show or reality series. Hattie has extensive experience speaking to audiences as large as 2000 (Japan Expo) and as small as 1:1 for private coaching sessions.Hattie is a testament that one can live with beauty, integrity, joy, and sex at every age. She is ready and able to share her unique knowledge and energy to help anyone and every one fulfill his/her dreams.

Meet 86-year-old Hattie, who is "both cursed and blessed" with a powerful sex drive