$2 MILLION MEGA MILLIONS WINNER IN GRAY, $1 MILLION WINNER IN MEMPHIS

Back

STATEWIDE – The massive Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.55 billion for Tuesday, and Tennessee players from one end of the state to the other continue to win big and have fun along the way.

That includes two seven figure winners from Friday night’s drawing, who matched five numbers to win the base prize of a cool one million dollars. And since the player in the city of Gray added the Megaplier feature for an extra dollar, and the Megaplier number drawn was two, that prize was doubled to a whopping $2 million.

There were also two players who matched four of five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win $10,000 each.

Ticket details include:

$2 million ticket sold at Redi Mart, 5025 Bobby Hicks Hwy. in Gray (Washington County).

$1 million ticket sold at Quick Mart, 8081 East Shelby Drive in Memphis.

$10,000 ticket sold at King’s Market, 1800 Jefferson St. in Nashville.

$10,000 ticket sold at Lebanon Market 14866 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $19.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, X and Instagram.