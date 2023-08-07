From Challenges to Success: Summit Polymers' Journey with Data V Tech in ERP Implementation
Global automotive interior leader, Summit Polymers, Inc., achieves operational excellence with Data V Tech Solutions' expert support in ERP implementation.
Data V Tech was invaluable in helping us to achieve our goals. The team’s expertise... saved us significant time and money.”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the support of Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd., Summit Polymers, Inc., a renowned global supplier of automotive interior systems, has undergone a remarkable transformation, achieving exceptional efficiency. The successful collaboration centered on implementing the Epicor Kinetic ERP system to streamline and automate crucial business processes.
Overcoming Challenges and Setting Objectives
Before June 2022, Summit Polymers faced considerable challenges in integrating its newly launched manufacturing site in Vietnam with its existing ERP system. Recognizing the limitations of its current ERP, the company decided to opt for the robust Epicor Kinetic or E10.
The project's primary objectives were clear - a successful E10 implementation and eliminating manual processes that hindered seamless operations in Vietnam. These included streamlining the general ledger, accounts payable, inventory, and BOM management activities.
However, the full implementation posed difficulties, prompting Summit Polymers to seek a reliable partner to assist with the system deployment.
Data V Tech Solutions' Instrumental Role
Data V Tech Solutions emerged as the ideal partner for Summit Polymers, providing invaluable assistance in achieving their project goals. The team at Data V Tech worked closely with Summit Polymers to develop detailed mapping tools, defining the optimal accounting setup for Epicor E10. Rigorous testing plans were established to ensure a smooth and flawless launch. All necessary steps were meticulously implemented in the production environment.
The consulting team's expertise proved indispensable, saving Summit Polymers significant time and resources. The partnership enabled the company to navigate challenges efficiently and develop creative solutions tailored to its business processes.
Impact on Day-to-Day Operations and Noteworthy Improvements
Implementing the Epicor ERP system had a transformative effect on Summit Polymers' day-to-day operations. With E10 in place, the company witnessed significant improvements in data quality, transparency, and timeliness, marking a major step forward in operational efficiency.
Data V Tech worked collaboratively with Summit Polymers' team to design custom reports and tools aligned perfectly with their unique implementation and internal reporting requirements. These tailored tools allowed further optimization of the reporting structure, empowering the company to make informed decisions swiftly.
"Data V Tech was invaluable in helping us to achieve our goals. The team worked with us to develop detailed mapping tools to define the accounting setup for E10, establish rigorous testing plans to ensure a flawless launch, and implement the required steps in the production environment. The team's expertise was invaluable to our project and saved us significant time and money.", said John Meyer in an interview with Data V Tech.
Impressive Experience and Continued Partnership
Summit Polymers' Vice President of Finance, John Meyer, appreciated the Data V Tech team's skills and commitment. He lauded the team's in-depth knowledge of the Epicor E10 system and willingness to understand Summit Polymers' business processes to develop innovative solutions.
The fruitful partnership between Summit Polymers, Inc. and Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd. exemplifies the strength of innovation, expertise, and collaboration. Through implementing the Epicor ERP system, Summit Polymers reinforces its leadership in the automotive interior industry, dedicating itself to delivering top-notch engineering and product excellence to customers worldwide.
About Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd.
Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd. is a reliable and innovative technology provider specializing in digital transformation services, including ERP implementation, Ecommerce, Enterprise Content Management, mobile solutions, integrations between various systems, and Machine Monitoring Solutions (IoT). By prioritizing a deep understanding of each client's business requirements, Data V Tech empowers organizations to attain operational excellence and foster growth through modern technological solutions.
