Submit Release
News Search

There were 135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,386 in the last 365 days.

Nine Navy Exchanges Named “Best of the Best”

The Navy Exchange Service Command named nine of its NEX locations as Bingham Award winners. Established in 1979, the Bingham Award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support. 

“Our Bingham Award recognizes the ‘best of the best’ Navy Exchanges around the world and is the highest honor a store can achieve,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “I’m incredibly proud of our worldwide NEX team - navigating challenges and leading the charge to sustain and support our Navy Warfighters and military families. We are committed to strengthening the Navy’s quality of mission and remaining an integral part of our Sailors’ lives, 24/7, all around the globe!”

NEXCOM’s 2022 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:

 

Sales over $45 million (Category 1)

Winner:           Naval Support Activity Bahrain

Runner Up:     Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Virginia

 

Sales $24 - $45 million (Category 2)

Winner:           Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy

Runner Up:     Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam

 

Sales $16 - $24 million (Category 3)

Winner:           Camp Lemonnier Djibouti

Runner Up:     Naval Base Kitsap – Bremerton, Washington

 

Sales $8 - $16 million (Category 4)

Winner:           Naval Air Station Key West, Florida

Runner Up:     Naval Base Guam

 

Sales $3.5 - $8 million (Category 5)

Winner:           Naval Base Ventura County - Point Mugu, California

Runner Up:     Singapore Area Coordinator

 

Sales $2 - $3.5 million (Category 6)

Winner:           Naval Support Activity Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia

Runner Up:     Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California

 

Sales $1.3 - $2 million (Category 7)

Winner:           U. S.  Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York

Runner Up:     Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads - Iowa Estates, Norfolk, Virginia

 

Sales $700,000 - $1.3 million (Category 8)

Winner:           U.S. Naval Joint Services Activity, The New Sanno, Japan

Runner Up:     Arlington Uniform Center, Virginia

 

Sales under $700,000 (Category 9)

Winner:           Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland

Runner Up:     Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, California

 

The award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR, who was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company. In 1946, Bingham was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy to lead an advisory board for the establishment of the Navy Ship’s Store Office, which was officially renamed as NEXCOM.

The Navy Exchange Service Command named nine of its NEX locations as Bingham Award winners.

You just read:

Nine Navy Exchanges Named “Best of the Best”

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more