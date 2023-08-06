STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4004676

TROOPER: Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2023 at 2132 hours

LOCATION: 288 US Route 7 South, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Brandon Boyden

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Katy, Texas

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time , Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a disorderly male at the 99’s Restaurant, located at 288 US Route 7 South, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont.

Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Boyden (33) and determined he was acting in a tumultuous manner and had threatened 99’s Restaurant Staff. Troopers learned Boyden had been asked to leave multiple times and had refused to do so. Troopers asked Boyden to leave, to which he refused. Boyden was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Boyden was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Trespass.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: November 13th, 2023 at 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks