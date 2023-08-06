Indian & Italian Fusion Restaurant In Surrey BC Paratha 2 Pasta Uses Robot Servers - Foodies & Influencers Love Them
Paratha 2 Pasta is a restaurant in Surrey, BC
They don’t replace humans, they’re just an attraction. We have employees who do the serving too.”SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robin Sahota owns an Indian + Italian fusion restaurant in Surrey BC.
— Robin Sahota
For anyone looking for authentic Indian street food with an Italian option in a fine dining setting they are the Delta Communities go-to spot.
According to News from Tom Zillich at the Surrey-Now Leader, Robin was asked about the robots and said;
“They don’t replace humans, they’re just an attraction. We have employees who do the serving too.”
Beyond the futuristic setting, they have unique food offerings that are awe-inspiring and picturesque.
Their long list of instagramable desserts includes a jaw-dropping 'CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE MONSTER SHAKE' and
the luxurious 'STRAWBERRY LOVER STICK'.
They specialize in Paratha dishes that pair excellently with their lamb, chicken and veg dishes that cater to the Delta Community.
They serve all the classic street-food inspired options like Golgappa & Bhature.
They also have a wide variety of many pasta dishes such as their famous 'P2P CREAMY PANEER PASTA' & 'P2P ALFREDO PASTA'.
Located conveniently in the Scott Road Centre along the bustling 120 st in Surrey British Columbia.
They've garnered media attention because of their long list of thousands of satisfied customers.
Their dedication to health & safety measures and a continued commitment to using local ingredients.
They are proudly announcing their happy-hour menu Monday to Friday 2pm-6pm.
With discounted Drinks, Eats & Treats available on-site.
Find out what the buzz is all about and what has foodies and influencers alike captivated and coming back for more.
You can find them on Instagram @paratha2pasta
Craig from @Surreyeats also gave them some love online https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu2sjvdJfqy/?hl=en
Story by Righ Knight, with quotes from Surrey Now Leader ( Tom Zillich )
Righ's work has appeared on Global News, CNN, The Jerusalem Post, WIRED, ABC, FOX, CBS & More!
Righ Knight
Knight.Company
+1 604-334-4449
Paratha2Pasta on YouTube