Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 2900 Block of Porter Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in the 2900 block of Porter Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:37 am, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect took property, including vehicle keys, then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/XEcoO5TNEBk

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

