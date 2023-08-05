Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers in Londonderry, Plainfield to Close Aug. 6

WILLISTON, Vt. – The two Disaster Recovery Centers in Londonderry and Plainfield will close permanently at 7 p.m. Aug. 6.

The centers will remain open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Aug. 6.

The Londonderry center is located at:

Flood Brook School
91 VT-11
Londonderry, VT 05148

The Plainfield center is located at:

Twinfield Union School
106 Nasmith Brook Road
Plainfield, VT 05667

All other recovery centers will remain open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:

Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676

ASA Bloomer Building
88 Merchants Row, Suite 330
Rutland, VT 05701

Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building
17 Village Square 
Barton, VT 05822

Springfield Health Center
100 River Street
Springfield, VT 05156

  • The Springfield center will close temporarily at 5 p.m. Aug. 10; and will reopen at 1 p.m. Aug. 12. 

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs, and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish). 

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration are at the centers to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status.  Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.

