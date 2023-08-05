The Way to Happiness Joins Community Groups in Northern Sacramento for a Successful National Night Out

1) Community members received The Way to Happiness booklets at National Night out in Pasa Robla Park. 2) The Sacramento chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation joined community groups for a successful National Night Out at Pasa Robla Park.

National Night Out at Robla Park helped the community with resources like “The Way to Happiness,” a common sense guide for achieving better and happier lives.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Way to Happiness Foundation, Sacramento Chapter, joined with community groups, public services, local police and officials to celebrate National Night Out at Robla Community Park.

The annual event is held every August nationwide to promote police and community camaraderie and to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Robla Park’s Community Association President Sharon Wright spearheaded the event because she sees it as a great opportunity for police, neighbors and other groups to come together under positive circumstances to share resources and contribute to community betterment.

The Sacramento chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation once again joined the other organizations and community groups for the occasion. The Foundation, which is sponsored by the Church of Scientology, features “The Way to Happiness,” a non-religious common sense guide to better living written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. In addition to providing a moral code anyone can adopt, it reveals the basic precepts by which people can lead happier lives. Hundreds of the booklet were handed out at the event.

The Way to Happiness precepts resonated with those attending National Night Out such as “Respect the religious beliefs of others,” “Love and help children,” “Set a good example,” and “Be worthy of trust.” Each of the 21 precepts include a section explaining what it is and why it is important for the reader’s survival and happiness.

According to the director of The Way to Happiness, “The real power of The Way to Happiness is implementing the precepts personally and in the community. This is where the power of community-building can really come to life.”

The Way to Happiness Campaign is supported by Scientologists and the Church of Scientology, who make it possible to provide these materials free of charge to those wishing to use them to resolve some of the most pressing issues that confront communities today. For more information about "The Way to Happiness" and the Church of Scientology, log on to their websites at: www.thewaytohappiness.org and www.scientology.org.

