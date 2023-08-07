Harrington PPAP4AERO Consortium to Support Global AS9145 Aerospace Supply Chain Gaining Momentum
HGI updated PPAP4AERO offering, allowing on-premise software & supplier access, targeting a 40% defect reduction in aerospace parts.
HGI is investing in the initial costs, including software hosting, support, and deployment,”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrington Group International (HGI) is a renown global quality management system company that pioneers digital transformation. HGI announced new deliverables during the PPAP4AERO Consortium Webinar yesterday. Since announcing the PPAP4AERO SaaS offering back in March, the deliverables are being updated to meet the needs of potential members, including on-premise software for internal plants and supplier access to PPAP4AERO.COM.
In addition, a remarkable improvement, the PPAP4aERO Consortium, includes the ability for a group of suppliers to collaborate in their purchase of a membership that benefits them all. HGI welcomed this suggestion and further expanded the idea to non-profits, trade organizations, or any other group that wants to be a part of this very exciting, innovative, and collaborative effort. Many participants in the August 3rd webinar were suppliers looking for a superior solution across all their aerospace customers.
AS9145 establishes the requirements for performing and documenting the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP). PPPAP4AERO solves the business problem caused by using spreadsheets to manage the risk reduction process of critical parts. The International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) suggests a
40% reduction in defects from this effort and supports the Aerospace Zero Defect efforts.
Another question from customer feedback was, “What qualifies HGI to manage an effort of this nature?”. The background of John M. Cachat, the Consortium Project Manager, has been published for all to review at https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/john-cachats-journey-quality-tale-innovation-john-m-cachat
This will be Cachat's 4th Consortium project.
“HGI is investing in the initial costs, including software hosting, support, and deployment,” indicated John M. Cachat, the Project Advisor. “The single PPAP aerospace compliance framework is great news for the suppliers, from reducing logging into multiple supplier portals to the ability to have a common internal PPAP process that can quickly change the form labels, column locations, and more to match customer-specific forms. It truly has the best spreadsheet-like functionality without all the known problems with spreadsheets due to the robust database engine driving the data. An additional benefit is that the software is user-friendly, unlike other highly engineered PPAP software tools. This is digital at its best, focusing on solving a critical pain point by leveraging technologies efficiently to aid the process. Most importantly, when a supplier problem occurs, supplier quality engineers will have quick access to reliable PFMEA information about risk planning and controls, improving corrective actions taken to prevent the recurrence of supplier problems.”
HGI has picked the Microsoft Power Platform as the low-code, no-code tool to create these features rapidly, including the Next Generation AI capability.
