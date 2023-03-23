Harrington launches PPAP4Wind cloud platform to Support a Global Wind Energy Supply Chain Rollout

Submit Release
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The platform will help streamline the APQP4WIND process by replacing cumbersome spreadsheets with a database.

Collaboration will enable the global wind energy supply chain to fast forward the deployment of APQP4WIND

Harrington Group International (HGI), a global quality management software and consulting firm, today announced that it is investing in wind energy Supplier PPAP platform to Support a Global Supply Chain Rollout to support APQP4WIND. APQP4Wind is a common quality assurance methodology for the global wind industry. APQP4Wind helps reduce risk and lower the costs associated with poor quality.

APQP4Wind is a non-profit organization founded by world-leading Wind Turbine Manufacturers and Suppliers. Its background is focused on continuous quality improvement that is needed to keep pace with the ongoing trend of decreasing the Levelized Cost of Energy within the wind industry. APQP is a well-known concept within the automotive industry and has been the backbone for quality performance at Manufacturers and Suppliers for decades. APQP4Wind makes the process of product quality assurance demands (APQP) as well as the product release process (PPAP) as transparent as possible.

“With the ppap4wind supplier PPAP platform, companies will be able to replace manual processes and siloed spreadsheet data with a more robust and secure cloud platform that adheres to the latest industry best practices and compliance requirements,” stated Rick Harrington, CEO.

This rollout deploys a wind energy industry digitization tool, specifically designed for wind energy, led by John M. Cachat. Cachat has extensive experience in several manufacturing sectors and HGI expects to expand into other markets after the wind energy focused software platform. “Replacing standalone spreadsheets with a robust relational database will provide the ability to generate analytics not possible today,” indicated Cachat. Working with HGI also provides industry the opportunity for applying machine learning and artificial intelligence for a next generation product development risk management process.

The SPQP4Wind.com is available today and allows anyone to get started. Retail pricing in $125/concurrent user per month, paid annually. Discounts are available based on the number of users and with 3- and 5-year agreements. On-premise solutions are also available.

Join HGI on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:00PM EST to learn more about this simple, inexpensive, yet powerful PPAP4Wind Software tool.

Register today - https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8108801927338548055?source=website

Can’t attend? All registrants will receive a link to the webinar recording.

Visit our website at www.hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000 to schedule a FREE DEMO today!

