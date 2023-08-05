Promoting Hà Nội agricultural products and food at BigC Thăng Long

VIETNAM, August 5 - HÀ NỘI — A week to promote, introduce and sell agricultural products at distribution centres is taking place from Friday to Monday at BigC Thăng Long Supermarket, Hà Nội.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, the week has a scale of over 60 stalls, with the participation of over 45 enterprises and co-operatives of the capital city of Hà Nội and 14 provinces and cities.

It was held to promote and connect consumption of fruit products, seasonal agricultural products, regional specialties, OCOP products to support businesses and cooperatives to consume products, effectively stimulate consumption demand, increase the city's total retail sales, and perform the campaign "Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods".

At the same time, it will effectively implement regional linkage activities, support promotion, and connect supply and demand of goods between Hà Nội and other provinces and cities in the field of industry and trade, which contributes to promote and connect OCOP product consumption, fruits and agricultural products of provinces and cities by the time of harvest, with large output, and those needed to be consumed in a short time into distribution channels.

In addition, it will help the capital city's consumers to access and recognise models and brands of products, and clear origin to prioritise selection and consumption. — VNS