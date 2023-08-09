Power through the Marketing blues with Vibrant Publishers' Latest “Essentials” Series Addition

Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know gives you all the marketing basics consolidated in one volume, for your convenience. The book is available for purchase globally via Ingram and Amazon. Callie Daum and Michelle Bartonico are the authors of the third edition of Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. Both of them have served as project managers in their respective fields, and have years of experience to boot. Check out more books on marketing from our Self-Learning Management series, to get your marketing fundamentals in check and keep up with the ever-growing competition. Available globally on Ingram and Amazon.

Marketing Management Essentials (Third Edition) elaborates on all the basics needed in an arsenal as a marketing professional

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is adding to its repertoire, with the third edition of Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. It will serve as a handbook for professionals who are just entering the marketing realm, and old-timers who might have been feeling out of touch with the fundamentals, by consolidating all they might need in a single volume.

In today’s time and age, marketing prevails every aspect of a transaction, helping companies provide customers with the products they need, and enriching their lives in the process. The authors Callie Daum and Michelle Bartonico help people understand the fundamentals of marketing, enlisting and elaborating on them as they go, enlightening readers about how marketing is utilized by individuals and corporations alike, and how it helps them and the consumers as well.

The first two editions of the book were written by Callie Daum, who has worked in the healthcare industry for 20 years and has gained experience in managing teams, managing projects, business marketing, and many more avenues. For the third edition, she collaborated with Michelle Bartonico, who is an experienced, solution-driven marketer and project manager with more than a decade of experience in higher education and marketing agencies serving clients in a breadth of industry verticals from healthcare to manufacturing.

The authors illuminate the fundamentals: market types, philosophies, strategic planning and marketing, identifying which areas of an organization provide value and which do not, outsourcing, formulating distinct market plans for various offerings, gleaning and consolidating information (researching), how to establish and foster amiable relationships with customers, how to retain them, to name a few. The book also details how digital marketing can help organizations, in this age ruled by technology, and how it can be implemented to streamline marketing.

The third edition comes with three new chapters, introducing the concepts of essential marketing skills (how to acquire and hone them), marketing budget (how to form a budget and allocate funds according to the requirements), marketing return on investment (mROI), how to determine the efficiency of a marketing campaign, how to calculate mROI, and more. These chapters get more interactive, with activities for the readers to engage their intellects, helping them fortify what they’ve learned as they go.

At the end of each chapter is a summary and a quiz, to help readers revise and test. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley.

Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is part of Vibrant Publisher’s Self-Learning Management series. The series is designed to help students, professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and career switchers learn essential concepts of management subjects.

“Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is a great book and covers many of the important foundational concepts for an introductory course in marketing management. It provides a good overview of the topic,” says Jim Lecinski, Associate Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University.

Another review by Kristopher J. Patterson, an Adjunct Marketing Professor at Rutgers Business School, mentions, “‘Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know’ is a brilliant book. My students loved the ease of reading and the relatability of the text,” highlighting how the book seamlessly provides information and is easy to understand.

About the Authors

Callie Daum has worked in the healthcare industry for over 20 years gaining experience in managing teams, project management, strategic development and implementation, business marketing to increase revenues, and many more avenues — learning lessons on how to thrive in a business industry.

Michelle Bartonico is an experienced, solution-driven marketer and project manager with more than a decade of experience in higher education and marketing agencies serving clients in a breadth of industry verticals from healthcare to manufacturing. Michelle has built and developed teams throughout her career, served in an executive leadership role, and led enterprise-wide initiatives.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

Paperback ISBN: 978-1-63651-178-8

Hardback ISBN: 978-1-63651-180-1

eBook ISBN: 978-1-63651-179-5

###

Media Contact:

Sales, PR, and Marketing