Submit Release
News Search

There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,680 in the last 365 days.

Second Suspect Arrested In Wicomico County Homicide

Maryland State Police News Release

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Monday in Wicomico County.

 

The suspect, Antonio Lamont Oliver, 24, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder and related charges. The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Philadelphia Area US Marshal’s Office, arrested Oliver today in Philadelphia. Oliver is currently being held at a local detention center in Philadelphia pending extradition back to Maryland.

 

His arrest came two days after the arrest of another suspect, Bisheri Damond Jacobs, 19, of Salisbury, Maryland. Jacobs is charged with first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact to first- and second-degree murder.

 

Maryland State Police, with assistance of the Salisbury City Police Department, arrested Jacobs Wednesday at his residence. He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

 

Shortly before 10 p.m. on July 31, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to Pemberton Manor Apartments after receiving a 9-1-1 call for a reported shooting. Responding officers found the victim, Keith Lamont Chaney, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland, lying on the ground in front of the apartment complex with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Chaney was transported by ambulance to Tidal Health Medical Center where he was declared deceased.

 

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Salisbury Police Department and Wicomico County Narcotics are assisting in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

 

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at 443-366-5072. Callers can remain anonymous.

 

The case remains under investigation…

   Antonio Lamont Oliver

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Second Suspect Arrested In Wicomico County Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more