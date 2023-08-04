Submit Release
Kahului Airport (OGG) shutdown indefinitely

Posted on Aug 4, 2023 in Airports News, Main, News

The FAA has shut down landing operations indefinitely at Kahului Airport (OGG) due to a nearby brush fire and smoke in the area. If any planes need to be diverted they will be sent to Kona or Honolulu. The Hawaii Department of Transportation will continue to update this situation as it continues to develop.

