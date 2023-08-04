Louisiana Lottery Launches Two New Orleans Saints-Branded Instant-Win Games Featuring Drawings for Second-Chance Prizes and One-of-a-kind Play Action

Two new instant-win Saints-branded games launch Aug. 6 and 7.

For the 15th season, the Louisiana Lottery will partner with the New Orleans Saints to offer team-branded instant-win games, this time with a $3 Fast Play game and a $5 scratch-off game that boasts the first-of-its-kind play action.

The $3 TOUCHDOWN SAINTS Fast Play game launches Aug. 6 with top prizes of $15,000. The $5 New Orleans Saints scratch-off game launches Aug. 7 with top prizes of $100,000. Players fold their ticket and punch out little perforated football icons to play the bonus game for even more chances to win. Nonwinning tickets from both games can be entered into second-chance drawings for gameday prize experiences and official autographed merchandise prizes.

“New Orleans Saints fans can count on the Louisiana Lottery to once more deliver a reason to smile with an exciting lineup of games including a first in the industry with a ‘punch and play’ ticket style plus the once-in-a-lifetime second-chance prize experiences our players have come to expect with this brand,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson.

Besides cash prizes, the new games also feature the chance for players to enter at least $10 worth of their nonwinning tickets into any of three second-chance drawings. Prizes include one season ticket prize package, two game-day experience prizes, eight suite access prizes and 27 autographed merchandise prizes.

The first entry deadline is Sept. 25. Participants in the first second-chance drawing will be eligible to win one of three Saints Suite Access Prize Packages, each of which includes four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 300 level suite for the Nov. 5 home game against the Chicago Bears.

Also, one winner in that drawing will receive a Saints Tunnel Team Experience prize. Prize elements include the opportunity for the winner and three friends to be on the field when the Saints take the field against Chicago, including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets, four entertainment passes allowing the winner and guests pregame field access, one parking pass, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms) and $500 spending cash.

The entry window for the second drawing is Sept. 26 to Oct. 30. Participants in this second-chance drawing will be eligible to win one of five Saints Suite Access Prize Packages, each of which include four tickets to the Louisiana Lottery 400 level suite for the Dec. 10 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Also, one winner in this drawing will win a Saints Deluxe Limo Experience prize. Prize elements include four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the game against Carolina, four pregame field passes, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms), limousine transportation to and from the game, a "meet and greet" with a Saints "legend," four authentic Saints jerseys and $500 spending cash.

In the third and final drawing, one entry from those received from Oct. 31 to the to-be-announced deadline will be selected to win a 2024 Saints Season Ticket Prize Package. The winner will receive a set of four tickets for the 2024 season, four pregame field passes for the season, a parking pass for the season and a tour of the Saints practice facility. The winner and three guests will receive round-trip limo service to the facility in Metairie (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria. The deadline for entry will be determined once the scratch-off game has closed.

Also, during the final drawing, 27 additional entries will be selected to receive an official autographed Saints jersey, football or helmet (nine of each).

“As a longtime supporter of the New Orleans Saints, we can always count on the Louisiana Lottery to bring their A-game to this partnership with even more excitement and anticipation of winning in their newest offering of Saints-branded lottery games,” said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha.

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should provide their name, address and telephone number on the back of at least $10 worth of nonwinning $5 New Orleans Saints scratch-offs and/or $3 TOUCHDOWN SAINTS Fast Play tickets and mail them together in an envelope no larger than 4.5" by 9.5" to drawing address designated on the Lottery’s website: louisianalottery.com/saints.

Entries must contain at least $10 worth of nonwinning tickets from any of these games to be eligible. Players may enter multiple times, but each complete entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. Drawings will be held within seven days of the entry deadlines.

Saints fans are also invited to tailgate with the Lottery outside the Superdome for the opportunity to receive promotional merchandise with select ticket purchases. Tentative promotional tailgate events include Sept. 10, Oct. 1, Nov. 5, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules can be found on the Lottery's website, louisianalottery.com/saints. Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.

The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the NFL Entities) will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this lottery or the prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this lottery in any way.