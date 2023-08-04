Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Three to the South Florida Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Chauncey Goss, John Steinle, and Scott Wagner to the South Florida Water Management District.

 

Chauncey Goss

Goss is a Managing Partner of Goss Practical Solutions, LLC. He was previously a Deputy Staff Director for the United States House of Representatives Committee on Budget and a Program Examiner for the Executive Office of the President. He currently serves on the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Board of Directors. Goss earned his bachelor’s degree in area studies from Rollins College and his master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University.

 

John Steinle

Steinle is a Partner at Atlantic Street Capital. He was previously the Managing Director at Lighthouse Investment Partners. Steinle earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Vermont.

 

Scott Wagner

Wagner is the Founder of Wagner Legal. He is a member of the Orange Bowl Committee and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. Wagner earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University and his juris doctor from the University of Miami.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

