2ten Marketing, LLC and CEM Solutions Co Join Forces to Establish a Comprehensive Hub for Marketing and Event Solutions
This collaboration allows us to offer our clients a full one-stop shop, catering to their diverse marketing and event needs. ”SAN ANTONIO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2ten Marketing, LLC, a leading full-service marketing agency specializing in digital and traditional marketing, has joined forces with CEM Solutions Co, a solutions company offering event production and management, conference production and management, marketing services in the industrial space, and business consulting in the welding industry. This strategic partnership aims to provide existing and potential clients with a comprehensive and seamless experience, offering a complete one-stop shop for marketing and event solutions. Together, the two will leverage their expertise to serve clients in industries such as Specialty Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial Services, Refining & Petrochemical, and more.
Under the guidance of Jaclyn Fawcett-Bustos, CEO of 2ten Marketing, and Calae Miller, CEO of CEM Solutions Co, this strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the industry. By combining their expertise and resources, the partnership aims to meet the evolving needs of businesses seeking integrated marketing and event strategies.
2ten Marketing brings to the table its extensive experience as a full-service marketing agency. Specializing in digital and traditional marketing, they have consistently delivered best-in-class campaigns for their clients. Furthermore, 2ten Marketing operates 2ten Media, a sister media company that offers comprehensive media services. Included in their tool box of services, they also provide a full-service promotional product company, offering personalized swag, shirts, caps, and more to meet the branding needs of businesses.
On the other hand, CEM Solutions Co has established itself as a prominent all-around Solutions Company in the industrial event and marketing space. With a focus on conference and corporate event production and management, and full-scale marketing services for the industrial sector, CEM Solutions Co has a proven track record of combining the unique aspect of marketing efforts with engaging events. Their expertise also extends to business consulting in the specialty welding industry, enabling clients to tap into specialized insights and guidance to help grow their business on multiple levels.
The partnership between 2ten Marketing and CEM Solutions Co is driven by the recognition that marketing and events go hand in hand. In an era where face-to-face and grassroots events are gaining prominence in strategic partnerships, this collaboration will enable clients to access a comprehensive range of services under one roof. By leveraging the combined strengths and synergies of both companies, the partnership will provide clients with a holistic approach to marketing and event solutions in multiple locations across Texas.
Calae Miller, CEO of CEM Solutions Co, added, "The partnership with 2ten Marketing is an exciting step forward for our company and clients. Our combined expertise in marketing and events will enable us to craft comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique requirements of businesses. We look forward to collaborating closely with the 2ten Marketing team to deliver exceptional results."
The strategic partnership between 2ten Marketing and CEM Solutions Co represents a commitment to delivering outstanding marketing and event services to clients across various industries. By uniting their strengths, knowledge, and capabilities, the partnership is poised to redefine the landscape of marketing and events, offering clients a truly seamless and integrated experience.
About 2ten Marketing, LLC:
2ten Marketing, LLC is a full-service marketing agency specializing in digital and traditional marketing. With a strong focus on delivering impactful campaigns, 2ten Marketing offers a range of services that help businesses effectively reach their target audiences. As the parent company of 2ten Media, they provide comprehensive media services, along with a full-service promotional product company.
About CEM Solutions Co:
CEM Solutions Co is a solutions company that provides event production and management, conference production and management, full scale marketing services in the industrial space, and business consulting in the specialty welding industry. With decades of experience in hosting a wide range of events, from large-scale conferences to corporate events, CEM Solutions Co offers tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses.
