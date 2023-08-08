Submit Release
Infinity Rehab Partners with Alinea

TUALATIN, ORE. , UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Alinea, a platform for therapists to facilitate productive, profitable, person-centered care and elevate engagement with patient and resident families.

Alinea’s technology supports healthcare personnel in several ways. The product streamlines patient and resident onboarding, speeding up the process of benefit verification and compliance. Additionally, it boosts productivity for therapists, allowing them free time for high value tasks. Moreover, it provides a seamless way to communicate with family members of patients and residents, keeping them engaged and informed. Finally, it reduces delays in service and provides ease in receiving several types of payments: copays, coinsurance, private pay, among others.

With the addition of this new partnership, Infinity Rehab is arming their outpatient teams with a tool to reduce burnout and make their day-to-day work schedules a little easier.

“We’re proud to join forces with Alinea,” said Laura Cantrell, Vice President of Community-Based Services. “Our aim is to eliminate the hassle of workflows, freeing our therapists to do what they love for our residents.”

Paige Silber, Vice President of Customer Success for Alinea, is equally excited about this new venture.

“We’re thrilled to have Infinity Rehab on board and implementing the Alinea platform,” noted Silber. “Our goal is always to form true partnerships with our rehabilitation providers and help them succeed.”

Infinity Rehab is proud to partner with Alinea, as Infinity Rehab therapists continually strive to live by their core mission of setting the standard in rehabilitation for successful aging by delivering the best of science with the art of caring. Learn more about Infinity Rehab on their Facebook page. Learn more about Alinea on their LinkedIn page.

About Infinity Rehab

Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves over 200 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted living and independent living communities across 19 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years. 

For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.  

