CBP Seizes 113 Pounds of MDMA at Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Area Port of Port Huron seized approximately 113 pounds of MDMA at the at the Blue Water Bridge, July 25th.

Officers were conducting inspections of inbound commercial cargo shipments when vacuum-sealed packages were was discovered, comingled among a shipment of legitimate goods. The contents were identified as MDMA through subsequent testing.

The illicit cargo was seized, and the commercial conveyance was detained pending further investigation by Homeland Security Investigations Border Enforcement Security Task Force Port Huron.

“The vigilance and dedication our officers display on a daily basis is showcased in this seizure of illegal drugs, which were prevented from entering our local community” said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka, Area Port of Port Huron.

Travelers are encouraged to learn more about current regulations before attempting to bring items into the United States to avoid penalties, seizures, and even arrest.

Follow us on Twitter @DFODetroit and @CBPGreatLakes